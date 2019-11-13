Goshen Hospital receives critical care honor
GOSHEN — Exceptional patient care and a healthy work environment have earned the Intensive Care Unit at Goshen Hospital its fourth Gold Level Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.
The hospital is one of only two units in Indiana currently with Gold Level designation. It first received the award in 2009 and has achieved Gold level designation for each subsequent application.
“This re-designation reflects the exceptional collaboration and support of our Colleagues to provide innovative, outstanding care and service to our critically ill patients,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer.
Gold level designation means the hospital meets the highest standards for patient care and safety. The ICU demonstrated improvement in patient outcomes that exceed national benchmarks. Medical staff and critical care providers also maintained a positive and supportive work environment. The award recognizes the unit’s high staff retention rates, education programs and continuous improvement processes that meet national standards of excellence.
Elkhart General ranks among safest hospitals
ELKHART — Elkhart General Hospital has been awarded an A grade for safety measures from the Leapfrog Group. The national distinction recognizes Elkhart General’s efforts and accomplishments to protect patients from harm and providing safer health care.
Earning the highest possible rating is a testament to the steadfast commitment of physicians, clinicians and the entire team to making patient safety a top priority, said Carl Risk, president of Elkhart General, which is part of Beacon Health System.
“This high achievement truly represents the dedication and focus of our physicians, providers and associates to ensure that we are providing the highest patient safety and quality of care to the communities we serve,” Risk said. “Our team keeps patient safety top of mind at all times, and this national recognition certainly reaffirms the great care we provide at Elkhart General Hospital.”
The Leapfrog Group is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. Leapfrog produces a report and assigns grades to more than 2,600 acute care U.S. hospitals twice per year, once in the spring and once in the fall.
Leapfrog released its fall 2019 patient safety rankings on Thursday.
Spiritual effects of chronic heart disease
GOSHEN — The Rev. Donald Johnson, spiritual care coordinator at Goshen Health, will speak on coping with the spiritual effects of chronic disease through the use of the 12 elements of spiritual health.
The presentation will be part of Goshen Health’s Heart Failure Support Group meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Greencroft Community Center in Goshen. The support group is free, and there is no need to register.
The Heart Failure Support Group is open to all persons with heart failure and their families. It is a place to share common experiences and concerns in a supportive, friendly group atmosphere. The group meets at the same time on the second Thursday of every month at Greencroft Community Center.
More information is available at 574-364-2871.
