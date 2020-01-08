DUNLAP — Ox Bow County Park will host a Breakfast with the Birds from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Ox Bow Haus Shelter.
Early birders are invited to warm up with a morning cup of coffee, cocoa and doughnuts in the comfort of the Ox Bow warming house while watching birds visit the feeders. During the fireside breakfast, an interpretive naturalist will discuss interesting facts about wintering bird species in our area, along with tips on how to identify the birds that stop in for a breakfast snack.
The event is free and open to all ages with no registration required. The breakfast will take place at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45, in Dunlap. Park admission will be waived for all program participants.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park can be found at elkhartcountyparks.org, on the Elkhart County Parks Facebook page, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
