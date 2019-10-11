Borden Waste-Away, customers donate to Cancer Care

GOSHEN — Borden Waste-Away presented a check to the Goshen Health Foundation on Monday at Goshen Center for Cancer Care.
The check for $19,890 represents the contributions of Borden’s customers who participate in Borden’s “Trash Cancer Program” and the dollar-for-dollar match by Borden Waste-Away. This year marks the eighth year of the program and brings the total contributions to $180,730. All of the money goes toward research through Goshen Center for Cancer Care Research Fund.
“Goshen Center for Cancer Care benefits enormously through partnerships like this,” said Jim Caskey, vice president, Goshen Health Foundation. “We are grateful for the leaders at Borden who make it so easy and convenient for their customers to participate in the ‘Trash Cancer’ matching program – connecting people in the community who want to make a difference in cancer care.”
“Borden extends its gratitude to those who participate in our Pink Cart and Trash Cancer Matching Fund Programs and to our friends at the Goshen Center for Cancer Care who provide such excellent and valuable care,” said Chris Himes, president, Borden Waste-Away. “Their research and clinical trials provide world-class access to the latest in cancer treatments and we consider ourselves fortunate to provide such a meaningful partnership.”
Borden’s Trash Cancer Matching Fund program offers customers an optional pink cart for roadside trash collection as well as a Trash Cancer Matching Fund that allows customers to add $1 each month to their billing, which Borden matches dollar for dollar. All donations and Borden’s matching funds support the Goshen Center for Cancer Care Research Fund with programs that include 45 active clinical trials, spanning breast, lung, colorectal, lymphoma, esophageal, head and neck, prostate, melanoma, multiple myeloma, pancreatic, and other cancers. Other programs include preclinical studies for early detection, cancer vaccinations and improved radiation oncology verification systems, as well as The Tissue Bank.
More information about Borden’s donation programs is available at 800-386-3313, Ext. 570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.