BRISTOL — Organizers with Elkhart County Parks invite residents to enjoy a casual evening walk with your pet while enjoying the late summer beauty of Bonneyville Mill County Park during Mutt Strut.
“Build memories with your best friend and experience the many sights, sounds and smells the park has to offer,” a released about the event says. “Walking with your dog not only helps develop a beloved bond between you but helps acclimate your pet to other dogs and people.”
