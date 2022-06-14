Black Expo to host annual Mayors Reception

The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will host its annual Mayors Reception on Friday featuring a live performance by Danny Lerman.

 Photo provided

ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will host its sixth annual Jazz Festival Mayors Reception to honor Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.

The event is at 6 p.m. Friday at the Elkhart Rail Road Museum, 721 S. Main St.

