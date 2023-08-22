Black Expo plans Arts and Cultural Pavilion

ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo plans to introduce a fresh genre of music during its inaugural Leroy Robinson Arts and Cultural Pavilion on Thursday at McNaughton Park featuring a live performance from classically trained opera singer Madelyn Brene.
“We are very excited for our community to be able to enjoy this experience, a groundbreaking form of art,” chapter president Robert Taylor said. “Trap opera is a new genre of music, and we will be able to say we introduced it to our local community.”
