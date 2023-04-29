Black Expo chapter honored

Black Expo chapter honored

Members of the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo pose for a photo during the organization’s 29th annual statewide conference in Indianapolis. The chapter took home its ninth consecutive Chapter of the Year award and chapter board member Duane Owens was named the 2023 Volunteer of the Year. All 12 chapters from across the state highlighted their events and community service. Speakers included CEO Alice Watson and board chairman Rinzer Williams III. Workshops focused on diverse recruitment and retaining memberships, outward inclusion, tobacco use and fair housing.

 Photo provided

