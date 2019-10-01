Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Lindsey Jayne Miller, a daughter, born to James and Rosalee Miller of Nappanee; 6 pounds, 2 ounces; 11:14 p.m. Sept. 20
Ava Mae Martin, a daughter, born to Kyle and Kayla Martin of Silver Lake; 8 pounds, 8 ounces; 3:40 p.m. Sept. 24
Goshen Hospital
Amary Elaine Norris, a daughter, born to Zachary and Angelica Norris of Granger; 8 pounds, 4.9 ounces; 7:28 p.m. Sept. 21
Ryan Alton Zartman, a son, born to Keeton and Chelsea Zartman of New Paris; 6 pounds, 8.2 ounces; 6:12 a.m. Sept. 22
Lucius Tripp Boyer, a son, born to Colin and Jenna Boyer of Elkhart; 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces; 9:52 a.m. Sept. 23
Luci Morningstar Boyer, a daughter, born to Colin and Jenna Boyer of Elkhart; 5 pounds, 15.1 ounces; 9:54 a.m. Sept. 23
Gwendolyn Marian Elizabeth Dolph, a daughter, born to Jonathan and Adrienne Dolph of Elkhart; 6 pounds, 13.7 ounces; 9:10 p.m. Sept. 25
New Eden Care Center
Kiana Joy, a daughter, born to Cheryl (Nisley) and Marcus Lambright of Topeka; Sept. 20
Celia Jane, a daughter, born to Geneva (Lambright) and Martin Lambright of Millersburg; Sept. 21
Lily Janae, a daughter, born to Jolene (Yoder) and Floyd Yutzy of Shipshewana; Sept. 21
Jacob Marc, a son, born to Lisa (Lambright) and Joseph Yoder of Goshen; Sept. 21
Curtis Dale, a son, born to Sarah (Troyer) and Ervin Yoder of Goshen; Sept. 22
Rosella Marie, a daughter, born to Ruth Ann (Yoder) and Sam Helmuth of LaGrange; Sept. 22
Sadie Jolynn, a daughter, born to Lavon and Doris (Lambright) Yoder of LaGrange; Sept. 22
Jared Micah, a son, born to Thelma (Jones) and Perry Hochstetler of Topeka; Sept. 22
Curtis Luke, a son, born to Lavon and Ruth (Bontrager) Miller of Ligonier; Sept. 24
Katy Marielle, a daughter, born to Lori (Hochstetler) and James Miller of Shipshewana; Sept. 24
Elisha Maverick, a son, born to Dora (Mishler) and Jamon Policy of Howe; Sept. 25
Maciah Seth, a son, born to Rebekah (Lambright) and Dale Hochstetler of Shipshewana; Sept. 25
Janessa Kaylyn, a daughter, born to Karen (Hershberger) and Steven Fry of Shipshewana; Sept. 26
Timothy O., a son, born to Martha (Beechy) and Orvin Schrock of Wolcottville; Sept. 26
Jamie Lynn, a son, born to Laura (Eash) and Ronald Yoder of Topeka; Sept. 26
Janelle Rose, a daughter, born to Kaylene (Yoder) and Kenneth Bontrager of Shipshewana; Sept. 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.