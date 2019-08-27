Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Kaylee Alyse Whetstone, a daughter, born to Manita Kay and Lonnie Whetstone of Nappanee; 7 pounds, 12 ounces; 5:47 a.m. Aug. 14
James Alan Martin, a son, born to Erma and Leander Martin of Goshen; 11 pounds, 6.5 ounces; 2:12 a.m. Aug. 18
Nevin Jay Hochstetler, a son, born to John and Nora Hochstetler of Wakarusa; 6 pounds, 8 ounces; 2:20 a.m. Aug. 20
Bradley Drew Miller, a son, born to Lyle and Darleen Miller of Goshen; 8 pounds, 7 ounces; 7:24 p.m. Aug. 20
Lincoln Max Skiles, a son, born to Hannah and Brad Skiles of Logansport; 6 pounds, 14 ounces; 8:02 p.m. Aug. 24
Goshen Hospital
Carson Allen LaMay, a son, born to Miles LaMay II and Candace LaMay; 8 pounds, 0.1 ounces; 4:10 a.m. Aug. 17
Danika Renee Martin, a daughter, born to Jerry and Tonya Martin of Wakarusa; 8 pounds, 8.8 ounces; 9:31 p.m. Aug. 17
New Eden Care Center
Micah Seth, a son, born to Norma and Jesse Otto of Topeka; Aug. 16
Adam Cole, a son, born to Doreen and Leonard Yoder of Shipshewana; Aug. 19
Malia Beth, a daughter, born to Nathan and Kayla Mullet of Middlebury; Aug. 20
Luke Devon, a son, born to Noah and Mary Etta Fry of Wolcottville; Aug. 21
Lyndon James, a son, born to Mary Edna and Elmer Schrock of Millersburg; Aug. 22
Kathy, a daughter, born to Laura and Jessie Troyer of LaGrange; Aug. 22
Kara Jolyn, a daughter, born to Velda and Rudy Miller of Middlebury; Aug. 23
Mari Jo, a daughter, born to Emma and David Lehman of Shipshewana; Aug. 24
