Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
MaKayla Kay Miller, a daughter, born to Judy and Kenneth Miller of Nappanee; 7 pounds, 13 ounces; 8:31 p.m. Aug. 26
Goshen Hospital
Coleson Cochrane, a son, born to Dillon Cochrane and Alissa Ruse of Nappanee; 8 pounds, 1.7 ounces; 7 a.m. Aug. 25
Riley Ann-Jean Ester, a daughter, born to David and Courtney Estep of LaGrange; 5 pounds, 9.9 ounces; 11:54 p.m. Aug. 25
Asia Virginia-Lynn Estep, a daughter, born to David and Courtney Estep of LaGrange; 5 pounds, 5.5 ounces; 12:07 a.m. Aug. 26
Marcela Ordonez-Ponce, a daughter, born to Oscar Ordonez Ponce and Missy Ordonez of Elkhart; 3 pounds, 3.5 ounces; 3:10 p.m. Aug. 27
New Eden Care Center
Brian James, a son, born to Nadine and Lamar Hochstetler of Middlebury; Aug. 26
Jared Noah, a son, born to Rebekah and Jerry Hochstetler of Ligonier; Aug. 28
Marla Leann. A daughter, born to Mary Anna and Perry Bontrager of LaGrange; Aug. 29
