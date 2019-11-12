Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Luke Allen Miller, a son, born to Dwayne and Keturah Miller of Nappanee; 6 pounds, 10 ounces; 1:34 a.m. Nov. 6
Jared Eugene Chupp, a son, born to Ella and Ronald Chupp of Nappanee; 6 pounds, 6 ounces; 12:31 a.m. Nov. 8
Goshen Birth Center
Merek Asa Hochstetler, a son, born to Joshua and Lisa (Kuhns) Hochstetler of Wakarusa; 8 pounds, 1 ounce; 6:08 p.m. Nov. 4
Goshen Hospital
Georgia Elizabeth Beber, a daughter, born to Keith and Danielle Beber of Elkhart; 7 pounds, 14.8 ounces; 11:32 p.m. Oct. 31
Kennedy Ann Vanscoik, a daughter, born to Brooke Houser and Benjamin Vanscoik of Bristol; 7 pounds, 14.4 ounces; 4:43 a.m. Nov. 2
Judah Steven Grosse, a son, born to Isaac and Stacy Grosse of Millersburg; 6 pounds, 13.8 ounces; 10:16 p.m. Nov. 4
Oakley Rose Jernigan, a daughter, born to Travis Jernigan and Lacy Snyder of Goshen; 5 pounds, 11.3 ounces; 12:33 a.m. Nov. 6
New Eden Care Center
Jeremiah J, a son, born to Louise (Yoder) and Jerry Miller of Middlebury; Nov. 3
Eliza Evelyn, a daughter, born to Karla (Wingard) and Marty Borkholder of Shipshewana; Nov. 3
Angela Grace, a daughter, born to Lisa (Yoder) and Karl Yoder of Goshen; Nov. 3
Angelia Ruth, a daughter, born to Lorene (Bontrager) and Jacob Yoder of LaGrange; Nov. 4
Kaylie Ann, a daughter, born to Marilyn (Miller) and Nathan Miller of Goshen; Nov. 5
Isaiah Luke, a son, born to Sue Ann (Miller) and Dennis Schlabach of Topeka; Nov. 5
Grace Elizabeth, a daughter, born to Jenean (Yoder) and Nelson Miller of Goshen; Nov. 5
Lucas Wayne, a son, born to Katie (Bontrager) and Lavern Lehman of Middlebury; Nov. 7
Ellie Elizabeth, a daughter, born to Marla (Bender) and John Yoder of LaGrange; Nov. 7
Clayton Wayne, a son, born to Jolene (Schrock) and Harley Troyer of LaGrange; Nov. 7
