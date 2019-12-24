Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Lanae Rose Martin, a daughter, born to Cynthia and Carlin Martin of Bremen; 8 pounds, 4 ounces; 8:07 p.m. Dec. 12
Lyndon John Chupp, a son, born to John and Doris Chupp of Etna Green; 8 pounds, 12 ounces; Dec. 20
Childbirth Choices and Women’s Health
Emma Katherine Lara, a daughter, born to Jose and Rachelle Lara of Warsaw; 6 pounds, 15 ounces; 8:50 p.m. Nov. 29
Anne Corinthia Stalter, a daughter, born to Simon and Abigail Stalter of Bremen; 7 pounds, 1 ounce; 5:01 p.m. Dec. 11
Goshen Birth Center
Annabelle Louise, a daughter, born to Alison and Jeff Weldy of Bristol; 7 pounds, 10 ounces; 7:17 p.m. Dec. 13
Goshen Hospital
Oakleigh Rayne Yoder, a daughter, born to Hannah and Josh Yoder of Goshen; 7 pounds, 5.1 ounces; 7:56 a.m. Dec. 11
Sophia Marie King, a daughter, born to Thomas Hatfield and Denise King of Elkhart; 9 pounds, 12.3 ounces; 1:37 a.m. Dec. 13
Ezuret Paul Maresh, a son, born to Sedona and Kyle Maresh of Milford; 8 pounds, 8 ounces; 8:07 a.m. Dec. 13
Thomas Michael Wayne Messer, a son, born to Megan and Tyler Messer of Cromwell; 8 pounds, 4.9 ounces; 7:03 a.m. Dec. 14
Sloane June Scott, a daughter, born to Justin and Michaela Scott of Milford; 7 pounds, 3.6 ounces; 11:56 p.m. Dec. 14
Lillian Irene Stutsman, a daughter, born to Alana and Brian Stutsman of Akron; 7 pounds, 15.6 ounces; 1:10 p.m. Dec. 15
Caroline Faith Miller, a daughter, born to Marcus Miller and Mariah Mass of Middlebury; 7 pounds, 4.3 ounces; 11:40 p.m. Dec. 15
New Eden Care Center
Timothy Drew, a son, born to Lorene (Miller) and Andrew Hershberger of Middlebury; Dec. 12
Bethany Dawn, a daughter, born to Jolene (Bontrager) and Eugene Yoder of Goshen; Dec. 12
Joshua Evan, a son, born to Janell (Lambright) and Marcus Hochstetler of Goshen; Dec. 14
Brendon Cole, a son, born to Joyce (Nissley) and Loren Mullett of Millersburg; Dec. 15
Jamin Lee, a son, born to Jolene (Yoder) and Nathan Hostetler of Topeka; Dec. 15
Gabriel Jon, a son, born to Christina (Nissley) and Joshua Eicher of Millersburg; Dec. 15
Zachary Evan, a son, born to Elizzbeth (Kuhns) and Alan Miller of Middlebury; Dec. 15
Austin Luke, a son, born to Janean (Miller) and Martin Bontrager of Shipshewana; Dec. 17
Andrew Jay, a son, born to Betty (Miller) and Maybard Mast of Topeka; Dec. 18
Tyler David, a son, born to Barbara (Miller) and Karl Fry of Shipshewana; Dec. 18
