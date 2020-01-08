Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Marion James Schmucker, a son, born to Marle and Marie Schmucker of Leesburg; 8 pounds, 10 ounces; 8:12 a.m. Jan. 3
Childbirth Choices and Women’s Health
Kenlin Jon Schrock, a son, born to Kenneth and Martha Schrock of Goshen; 8 pounds, 1 ounce; 12:40 a.m. Dec. 31
Goshen Hospital
Reign Ruthann Tucker, a daughter, born to Taylor and Christian Tucker of Milford; 6 pounds, 12.3 ounces; 8:13 a.m. Dec. 29
Kaysen Charles Hostetler, a son, born to Corissa and David Hostetler of Nappanee; 7 pounds, 4.1 ounces; 12:03 p.m. Dec. 31
New Eden Care Center
Emily Grace, a daughter, born to Doris (Lehman) and Leonard Bontrager of Topeka; Dec. 30
