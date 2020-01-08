Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Marion James Schmucker, a son, born to Marle and Marie Schmucker of Leesburg; 8 pounds, 10 ounces; 8:12 a.m. Jan. 3

Childbirth Choices and Women’s Health

Kenlin Jon Schrock, a son, born to Kenneth and Martha Schrock of Goshen; 8 pounds, 1 ounce; 12:40 a.m. Dec. 31

Goshen Hospital

Reign Ruthann Tucker, a daughter, born to Taylor and Christian Tucker of Milford; 6 pounds, 12.3 ounces; 8:13 a.m. Dec. 29

Kaysen Charles Hostetler, a son, born to Corissa and David Hostetler of Nappanee; 7 pounds, 4.1 ounces; 12:03 p.m. Dec. 31

New Eden Care Center

Emily Grace, a daughter, born to Doris (Lehman) and Leonard Bontrager of Topeka; Dec. 30

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.