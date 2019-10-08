Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Jadon Michael Chupp, a son, born to Eugene and Deborah Chupp of Nappanee; 8 pounds, 13 ounces; 3:22 p.m. Sept. 29
Isaiah Cole Yoder, a son, born to Kara and Matt Yoder of Nappanee; 6 pounds, 12 ounces; 11:55 a.m. Oct. 1
Goshen Hospital
Paislee Marie Elizabeth Stoner, a daughter, born to Brianna and Michael Stoner of Elkhart; 6 pounds, 14.3 ounces; 1:33 a.m. Sept. 25
Bianca Camille Ortega, a daughter, born to Jannette and Geobanny Ortega of Elkhart; 7 pounds, 2.5 ounces; 7:33 p.m. Sept. 26
Parker Rayn Harville, a daughter, born to Caleb Harville and Katie Brewster of Goshen; 6 pounds, 11.5 ounces; 11:03 a.m. Sept. 27
Ella May Schlundt, a daughter, born to Josie Griesmann and Cody Schlundt of Nappanee; 7 pounds, 6.2 ounces; 8:44 a.m. Sept. 28
Kaelyn Christine Pooler, a daughter, born to Katlynn Stone and Zakkary Pooler of Elkhart; 6 pounds, 5.1 ounces; 8:10 a.m. Sept. 30
Raylee Kitson, a daughter, born to Kendra Marsh and Trevor Kitson of Cromwell; 8 pounds, 12.2 ounces; 6:34 p.m. Sept. 30
New Eden Care Center
Serena, a daughter, born to Luetta (Miller) and DeWayne Yoder of Goshen; Sept. 27
Jayden Luke, a son, born to Ida (Miller) and Nelson Miller of Topeka; Sept. 28
Miriam K, a daughter, born to Kenneth and Kathryn Whetstone (Otto) of Topeka; Sept. 28
Jenna Elise, a daughter, born to Norma and Jeremy Yoder (Miller) of Goshen; Sept. 28
Elsa Raine, a daughter, born to Lucinda (Yoder) and Delmar Hershberger of Millersburg; Sept. 30
Sophia Faith, a daughter, born to Jolene (Lehman) and Lyle Miller of Shipshewana; Oct. 1
Julie Rose, a daughter, born to Rachel (Mishler) and Orlie Mast of LaGrange; Oct. 2
Tyler Jay, a son, born to Jenean (Miller) and Jay Mast of Wawaka; Oct. 3
