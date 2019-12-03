Goshen Hospital
Sofia Haviland, a daughter, born to Nathaneil Haviland and Mollie Savage of Mishawaka; 7 pounds, 5.7 ounces; 8:09 a.m. Nov. 22
Carlos Ivan Pineda Amaya, a son, born to Carlos Rogelio Pineda and Gladis Amaya Alvarado of Elkhart; 7 pounds, 2.1 ounces; 9:58 p.m. Nov. 23
Arthur Reed Mcbee, a son, born to Robin and Tina Mcbee of Middlebury; 8 pounds, 8.7 ounces; 8:06 a.m. Nov. 25
Lennon Augustus Hochstetler, a son, born to Megan Paul and Timothy Hochstetler of Goshen; 7 pounds, 3.3 ounces; 5:07 p.m. Nov. 25
Sadie Lynn Brown, a daughter, born to Sade and Leon Brown of Elkhart; 6 pounds, 10.7 ounces; 6:28 p.m. Nov. 25
Todd Jameson LeCount, a son, born to Felicia and Derick LeCount of Cromwell; 7 pounds, 9.4 ounces; 6:51 p.m. Nov. 26
Ryan Andrew, a son, born to Brett and Gretl Garris of Osceola; 8 pounds, 14.4 ounces; 9:55 a.m. Nov. 27
New Eden Care Center
Eliza Faith, a daughter, born to Regina (Mullet) and Kevin Miller of Goshen; Nov. 22
Andrea Janae, a daughter, born to Sharla (Lambright) and Merle Eash of Goshen; Nov. 22
Jenna Grace, a daughter, born to Pauline (Hostetler) and Kevin Whetstone of Topeka; Nov. 22
Hosea Lynn, a son, born to Sara (Raber) and Monroe Yoder of LaGrange; Nov. 24
Melanie Ranae, a daughter, born to Cristina (Bontrager) and Dean Yoder of Millersburg; Nov. 25
Ellie Grace, a daughter, born to Betty (Farmwald) and Larry Nisley of Goshen; Nov. 25
Benjamin Jon, a son, born to Marilyn (Bender) and Jerry Yoder of Topeka; Nov. 27
Allison Beth, a daughter, born to Dora (Bontrager) and Daryl Miller of Goshen; Nov. 27
Jennifer Kate, a daughter, born to Joan (Bontrager) and Philip Yoder of Shipshewana; Nov. 28
