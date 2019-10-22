Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Morgan Nicole Berkshire, a daughter, born to Jessica and Tony Berkshire of Goshen; 7 pounds, 8 ounces; 5:45 a.m. Oct. 10
Krista Renae Yoder, a daughter, born to Leroy and Emily Yoder of Bremen; 8 pounds, 10.5 ounces; 1:50 p.m. Oct. 13
Matthew Lynn Schwartz, a son, born to Regina and Lynn Schwartz of Nappanee; 7 pounds, 13 ounces; 3:22 p.m. Oct. 16
Childbirth Choices and Women’s Health
Brian Lynn Yoder, a son, born to Paul and Wilma Yoder of Plymouth; 8 pounds; 6:50 a.m. Oct. 15
Goshen Birth Center
Joshua Patrick, a son, born to Ruth and Patrick Lee of Goshen; 7 pounds, 6 ounces; 12:01 a.m. Oct. 12
New Eden Care Center
Melanie Rose, a daughter, born to Katie (Troyer) and Marion Yoder of Shipshewana; Oct. 12
Savannah Grace, a daughter, born to Sarah (Miller) and Leonard Bontrager of LaGrange; Oct. 14
LouAnna J, a daughter, born to Sara (Schrock) and John Bontrager of LaGrange; Oct. 16
Kenneth E, a son, born to Marianna (Miller) and Ernest Hochstetler of Wolcottville; Oct. 17
Jacob Allen, a son, born to Dora (Miller) and Delmar Farmwald of Millersburg; Oct. 17
