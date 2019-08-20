Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Kristin Janelle Borkholder, a daughter, born to Jonathan and Norma Borkholder of Nappanee; 7 pounds, 10 ounces; 3:25 a.m. Aug. 11
Ethan Jude Wingard, a son, born to Lonnie and Lydia Wingard of Nappanee; 7 pounds, 15 ounces; 6:26 p.m. Aug. 11
Benjamin Luke Miller, a son, born to Malinda and Dennis Miller of Etna Green; 8 pounds, 2 ounces; 6:30 a.m. Aug. 12
Melanie Rose Stutzman, a daughter, born to Gary and SueAnn Stutzman of Milford; 9 pounds, 7 ounces; 4:07 a.m. Aug. 14
Landis W Ramer, a son, born to Lawrence and Ada Ramer of Goshen; 8 pounds, 15 ounces; 6:03 p.m. Aug. 14
Childbirth Choices and Women’s Health
Jared Matthew Yoder, a son, born to Steven and Susan Yoder of Shipshewana; 9 pounds; 4:53 a.m. Aug. 12
Goshen Birth Center
James Benjamin, a son, born to Benjamin and Emily Martin of Goshen; 7 pounds, 14 ounces; 4:51 p.m. Aug. 8
Goshen Hospital
Layton James Winans, a son, born to Erica Mullins and Adam Winans of Bristol; 10 pounds, 2 ounces; 5:03 p.m. Aug. 8
Zoey Isabella Yeboah-Amoako, a daughter, born to Melissa Rocha and George Yeboah-Amoaka of Elkhart; 8 pounds, 8.9 ounces; 6:02 a.m. Aug. 9
Taylee Nichole Thomas, a daughter, born to Megan McBride and James Thomas of Nappanee; 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces; 12:50 p.m. Aug. 10
Archer James Nine, a son, born to Francie and Brant Nine of Nappanee; 6 pounds, 0.9 ounces; 7:45 p.m. Aug. 10
Harper Michelle Martin, a daughter, born to Chris and Gretchen Martin of Goshen; 8 pounds, 3.9 ounces; 12:11 p.m. Aug. 11
Alexis Jean Morgan, a daughter, born to Matthew and Jali Morgan of New Paris; 8 pounds, 15.9 ounces; 12:08 a.m. Aug. 13
Harper Ann Slattery, a daughter, born to Jessica and Ethan Slattery of Goshen; 8 pounds, 4.8 ounces; 12:03 a.m. Aug. 15
New Eden Care Center
Jalin Dean, a son, born to Edna (Lehman) and Dean Troyer of Goshen; Aug. 10
Ethan Jeryl, a son, born to Kathryn (Bontrager) and Vernon Yoder of Topeka; Aug. 10
Krislyn Grace, a daughter, born to Sharon and Wayne Hochstetler of Shipshewana; Aug. 12
Kaitlyn Ann, a daughter, born to Stanley and Regina (Yoder) Yoder of Goshen; Aug. 13
Jethro Devon, a son, born to Alan and Kristine (Yoder) Lehman of Goshen; Aug. 13
Silas John, a son, born to Katie and Freeman Bontrager of LaGrange; Aug. 15
Janie Isabelle, a daughter, born to Emma and Brian Slabach of Goshen; Aug. 15
Carter Luke, a son, born to Joanna and Myron Miller of Shipshewana; Aug. 15
Japeth Merle, a son, born to Susan and Marlin Yoder of Shipshewana; Aug. 16
Jeslyn Brielle, a daughter, born to Deann and Jeremy Yoder of Millersburg; Aug. 16
