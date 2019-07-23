Home Birth
Daniel Ray Weaver, a son, born to Andrew and Jeanette (Russell) Weaver of Bristol; 7 pounds, 15 ounces; 3:12 p.m. June 29
Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Oliver William Chupp, a son, born to Kristine and Lamar Chupp or Nappanee; 7 pounds, 11 ounces; 2:06 a.m. July 15
Sydney Page, a daughter, born to Michelle and Darren Miller of Nappanee; 8 pounds, 7 ounces; 7:25 p.m. July 16
Goshen Hospital
Dean Charlie Wuthrich, a son, born to Stefani and Dexter Wuthrich of Etna Green; 8 pounds, 1.9 ounces; 3:24 a.m. July 11
Spencer Reid Jordan, a son, born to Emily Pallo and Robert Jordan Jr. of Bristol; 9 pounds, 10.4 ounces; 8:12 a.m. July 11
Mia Jorlyn Cunningham, a daughter, born to Jordan Cunningham and Lineth Fachoda Gonzalez of Goshen; 6 pounds, 15.6 ounces; 11:37 a.m. July 11
Selena Camilla Faustino, a daughter, born to Alexandria Lynn and Salomon Faustino of Nappanee; 7 pounds, 12.9 ounces; 12:16 p.m. July 11
Benjamin Luke Bontrager, a son, born to Charlene and Eugene Bontrager of Shipshewana; 9 pounds, 10 ounces; 1 a.m. July 13
Maverick Bryant Maule, a son, born to William Maule and Amy Ren Jones of Syracuse; 5 pounds, 8.1 ounces; 12:08 p.m. July 14
Adam Matthew Hardy, a son, born to Andrea and Tyler Hardy of Elkhart; 7 pounds, 8 ounces; 2:14 p.m. July 15
New Eden Care Center
Wilbur Devon, a son, born to Wilbur and Lillian (Miller) Miller of Middlebury; July 12
Lanae Kate, a daughter, born to Allen and Marsha (Miller) Hochstetler of Millersburg; July 14
Emma Selene, a daughter, born to Lyle and Jeanie (Schmucker) Yoder of Middlebury; July 15
Aaron James, a son, born to John and Vela (Yoder) Eash of Millersburg; July 15
Adrian Seth, a son, born to Perry and Joanna (Miller) Schrock of Shipshewana; July 15
Kristen Nicole, a daughter, born to Daryl and Doretta (Miller) Kaufmann of Topeka; July 16
Kean Tyler, a son, born to Duane and Amanda (Whetstone) Yoder of LaGrange; July 16
Jessica Renee, a daughter, born to Glen and Charlene (Yoder) Yoder of White Pigeon, Mich.; July 16
Renee Ann, a daughter, born to Daniel and Anna (Yoder) Mishler of LaGrange; July 17
Derek Lynn, a son, born to Lamar and Anita (Kuhns) Yoder of Ligonier; July 17
Jenise Ranae, a daughter, born to David and Sue Ann (Shrock) Miller of Wolcottville; July 18
