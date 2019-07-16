Home Births
Anson Luke Bontrager, a son, born to Diane R (Miller) and Daryl E Bontrager of Goshen; 8 pounds, 14 ounces; June 22
Mariah Elaine, a daughter, born to Arlene (Wingard) Marvin Miller of Shipshewana; 8 pounds, 13 ounces; July 9
Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Mikel Jay Helmuth, a son, born to Sarah and Marlin Helmuth of Bremen; 8 pounds, 11 ounces; 3:52 p.m. July 6
Marion James Miller, a son, born to Darren and Marlene Miller of Nappanee; 7 pounds; 9:01 a.m. July 6
Kenton Lee Miller, a son, born to Leon and Miriam Miller of Milford; 8 pounds, 2 ounces; 12:52 p.m. July 7
Wade Tucker Bieri, a son, born to Rebekah and Philip Bieri of Warsaw; 6 pounds, 9 ounces; 10:56 a.m. July 8
Jolene Z. Martin, a daughter, born to Lydiann and Eugene Martin of Wakarusa; 8 pounds, 15 ounces; 9:21 a.m. July 11
Goshen Birth Center
Caleb Benjamin Kitt, a son, born to Christy and Benjamin Kitt of Elkhart; 7 pounds, 14 ounces; 10:28 p.m. July 10
Goshen Hospital
Josue Claudio Hernandez, a son, born to Glenda Pietrzak and Josue Hernandez of Nappanee; 8 pounds, 1.3 ounces; 8:08 a.m. July 1
Calvin Davis Findley, a son, born to Andy and Abby Findley of Elkhart; 9 pounds, 1.2 ounces; 3:17 a.m. July 7
Natalia Andrea, a daughter, born to Nate and Andrea Fanning of Middlebury; 7 pounds, 6.4 ounces; 3:03 p.m. July 7
Madilynn Grace Miller, a daughter, born to Daryl and Sarah Miller of Wakarusa; 6 pounds, 11.6 ounces; 7:41 p.m. July 9
Eli Charieyar Pung Hernandez, a son, born to Ivonne Hernandez and Tony Pung of Goshen; 7 pounds, 5.3 ounces; 6:16 a.m. July 11
New Eden Care Center
Kaden Drew, a son, born to Tonya (Yoder) and Richard Bontrager of Shipshewana; July 6
Melanie Rose, a daughter, born to Melissa (Lehman) and Norman Gingerich of Wolcottville; July 6
Adalynn Grace, a daughter, born to Erin Bennett and Titus Allard; July 6
Eric Joel, a son, born to Deborah (Lambright) and Mervin Yoder of Topeka; July 7
Landon Marc, a son, born to Joel and Regina (Miller)Yoder of Goshen; July 7
Kendra Jane, a daughter, born to Elaine (Mullet) and Lavon Bontrager of Shipshewana; July 8
Rachel Diane, a daughter, born to Jodi (Troyer) and Ivan Helmuth of Shipshewana; July 8
Malachi Andrew, a son, born to Michael and Emily (Miller) Miller of Topeka; July 9
Kendrick Shane, a son, born to Regina (Bontrager) and Davon Hochstetler of LaGrange; July 9
Jeneva Diane, a daughter, born to Lyle and Nora (Miller) Graber of Ligonier; July 10
James Lee, a son, born to Ada Mae (Yoder) and Steven Hochstetler of LaGrange; July 12
