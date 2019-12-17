Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
McKenzie Lynn Burkholder, a daughter, born to Adrian and Rachel Burkholder of Rochester; 7 pounds, 13 ounces; 2:18 p.m. Dec. 2
Hannah L. Stutzman, a daughter, born to Lyle and Miriam Stutzman of Nappanee; 8 pounds; 2:49 p.m. Dec. 3
Mariah Jo Chupp, a daughter, born to Aaron and Susan Chupp of Goshen; 7 pounds, 1 ounce; 12:49 p.m. Dec. 5
Childbirth Choices and Women’s Health
Emma Katherine Lara, a daughter, born to Jose and Rachelle Lara of Warsaw; 6 pounds, 15 ounces; 8:50 p.m. Nov. 29
SaraBeth Marie Chupp, a daughter, born to Rose and Daniel Chupp of Nappanee; 8 pounds, 1 ounce; 1:32 a.m. Dec. 5
Goshen Hospital
Gianna Sophia Figueroa, a daughter, born to Jose Figueroa and Viridiana Martinez of Elkhart; 7 pounds, 8 ounces; 10:35 a.m. Dec. 2
Everett Vela, a son, born to Rickardo and Brittany Vela of Goshen; 6 pounds, 9.1 ounces; 7:52 a.m. Dec. 3
Erin Salazar, a daughter, born to Javier and Jaredzhy Salazar of Goshen; 8 pounds, 3.1 ounces; 9:01 a.m. Dec. 3
Grettel Alaia Gouveia Flores, a daughter, born to Johana Flores and Yonfer Gouveia of Goshen; 7 pounds, 10 ounces; 8:04 a.m. Dec. 5
Daisy Esparza Veyna, a daughter, born to Jasmine Veyna and Fernando Esparza of Goshen; 7 pounds, 0.7 ounces; 5:55 a.m. Dec. 7
New Eden Care Center
Adrian James, a son, born to Waneta (Schlabach) and Delmar Bontrager of LaGrange; Nov. 29
Benjamin Jay, a son, born to Mary (Bontrager) and Marion Nisley of Topeka; Nov. 29
Tyler Jace, a son, born to Lynette (Bontrager) and Lamar Bontrager of Middlebury; Nov. 30
Jarren Lamar, a son, born to Aaron and Regina (Graber) Hochstetler of Ligonier; Nov. 30
Curtis Wayne, a son, born to Daniel and Esther (Miller) Bontrager of Ligonier; Nov. 30
Delilah Ruth, a daughter, born to Jeremy and Jane (Bontrager) Eicher of Rome City; Dec. 1
Denise D, a daughter, born to Joanne (Whetstone) and David Yoder of Middlebury; Dec. 2
Derek Merle, a son, born to Marilyn (Herschberger) and Mark Hochstetler of Topeka; Dec. 3
Brent Javin, a son, born to LuAnn (Beechy) and Bryan Miller of Shipshewana; Dec. 3
Jalen Carl, a son, born to Cheryl (Chupp) and Lavon Lehman of Goshen; Dec. 3
Kenlin Luke, a son, born to Marlene (Miller) and Ryan Miller of Topeka; Dec. 4
Jaylen Luke, a son, born Elnora (Miller) and Danny Yoder of Topeka; Dec. 4
Jayna Elizabeth, a daughter, born to Sue (Lehman) and Leland Bontrager of LaGrange; Dec. 8
Jakobi Garrett, a son, born to Beth (Yoder) and Lyle Lehman of Goshen; Dec. 8
Ella Ranae, a daughter, born to Linda (Troyer) Marion Schwartz of Middlebury; Dec. 9
Jason Floyd, a son, born to Sarah and David Miller of Wolcottville; Dec. 9
Ava Lorraine, a daughter, born to Wanda (Slabach) and David Yoder Shipshewana of Shipshewana; Dec. 9
