Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc
Ryan Paul Yoder, a son, born to Amy and Gene Yoder of Nappanee; 7 pounds, 14 ounces; 6:36 p.m. Sept. 6
Goshen Hospital
Davide Noah Ocean, a son, born to Nielda Ocean of Goshen; 6 pounds, 9.4 ounces; 6:46 a.m. Sept. 6
Athena Ember Rose Hogue, a daughter, born to Chloee Hogue and Jarrett Sheldon of Goshen; 5 pounds, 7.8 ounces; 7:10 a.m. Sept. 6
Ariah Joy Schrock, a daughter, born to Matt and Abby Schrock of Elkhart; 6 pounds, 4.7 ounces; 6:28 p.m. Sept. 6
Bardon Wayne Snowden, a son, born to Parker and Faith Snowden of Elkhart; 7 pounds, 4.7 ounces; 9:03 p.m. Sept. 7
Lionel Alexander Aldana, a son, born to Vanessa and Manuel Aldana of Goshen; 7 pounds, 15 ounces; 12:27 a.m. Sept. 8
Easton J Resler, a son, born to Tyler and Ellie Resler of Mishawaka; 7 pounds, 6 ounces; 10:14 a.m. Sept. 10
Larry James Archer, a son, born to Brianna Hunt and Danny Archer of Middlebury; 6 pounds, 0.2 ounces; 4:48 p.m. Sept. 10
Cheyenne Elizabeth Mast, a daughter, born to Samantha and Dustin Mast of Goshen; 6 pounds, 0.4 ounces; 8:28 p.m. Sept. 11
Louis Joseph Bauer, a son, born to Byron and Abbi Bauer of Syracuse; 7 pounds, 15.3 ounces; 9:41 a.m. Sept. 12
New Eden Care Center
Alyssa Kate, a daughter, born to Joanna (Bontrager) and Faron Lehman of Goshen; Sept. 7
Angelena Lambright, a daughter, born to Wilma and Glen Lambright (Beechy); Sept. 7
Eliza Brielle, a daughter, born to Kristine (Fry) and Ryan Schlabach of Topeka; Sept. 8
Austin Cal, a son, born to Ben and Marilou (Lehman) Schlabach of Middlebury; Sept. 10
Alyssa Dawn, a daughter, born to Jeremy and Ida (Miller) Slabach of Millersburg; Sept. 11
Amanda Faith, a daughter, born to David and Verna (Hershberger) Wickey of Howe; Sept. 12
