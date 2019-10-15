Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Josephine Patricia Hoover, a daughter, born to Jacquelyn and Michael Hoover of Syracuse; 6 pounds, 13 ounces; 1:25 a.m. Oct. 8
Jaylan Wayne, a son, born to Jared W. and Lisa. E. Stutzman of Nappanee; 6 pounds, 13 ounces; 3:38 p.m. Oct. 8
Lucas William Stutzman, a son, born to Jolene and Myron Stutzman of Nappanee; 9 pounds, 7 ounces; 4:00 p.m. Oct. 10
Goshen Hospital
Da’Mecia Monet Aeroshae Taylor-Edmonson, a daughter, born to LaNecia Sharp-Taylor and Tyrice Edmonson of Goshen; 7 pounds, 7.4 ounces; 2:39 a.m. Oct. 3
Humberto Eliseo Garcia Castaneda, a son, born to Cynthia Castaneda and Juan Humberto Garcia of Elkhart; 7 pounds, 12.4 ounces; 4:43 a.m. Oct. 4
Wyatt Allen Bontrager, a son, born to Ben and Mackenzie Bontrager of Goshen; 8 pounds, 14.8 ounces; 12:40 p.m. Oct. 4
Luca Carranza-Cleveland, a son, born to Natalie Cleveland and Sebastian Carranza of Goshen; 6 pounds, 8 ounces; 6:39 a.m. Oct. 5
Sage Benari Fields, a daughter, born to Taylor Pearson and David Fields Jr. of Goshen; 8 pounds, 3 ounces; 3:09 a.m. Oct. 7
Kenzi Rachelle Schrock, a daughter, born to Carl Schrock and Kaylene Schrock of Goshen; 7 pounds, 2.6 ounces; 9:29 a.m. Oct. 7
Willa Jade Burkholder, a daughter, born to Wesley and Danae Burkholder of Milford; 7 pounds, 4.9 ounces; 1:53 p.m. Oct. 7
Henry William Webber, a son, born to Sarah and John Webber of Goshen; 7 pounds, 9.1 ounces; 7:53 p.m. Oct. 7
Khloe Rose Marchand, a daughter, born to Wynter Espada and Kyle Marchand of Goshen; 5 pounds, 14 ounces; 2:06 p.m. Oct. 8
New Eden Care Center
Maggie Sage, a daughter, born to Beth Ann (Schwartz) and Loren Jay Fry of Topeka; Oct. 4
Ethan Tyler, a son, born to Doretta (Miller) and Dennis Hostetler of Millersburg; Oct. 6
Ariella Jade, a daughter, born to Melena (Miller) and Joe Miller of Shipshewana; Oct. 7
Nichole Joy, a daughter, born to Dena (Detweiler) and Joseph Bontrager of Topeka; Oct. 9
Logan Drew, a son, born to Keith and Norma (Bontrager) Kaufman of Millersburg; Oct. 10
Ella Grace, a daughter, born to Joseph and Ann Marie (Schlabach) Miller of Shipshewana; Oct. 10
Timothy J., a son, born to Lenora (Yoder) and Joe Miller of Shipshewana; Oct. 10
