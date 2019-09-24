Goshen Hospital
Sebastion Barreh Holdread, a son, born to Ian Holdread and Isabella Chenier of Elkhart; 7 pounds, 6.6 ounces; 11:58 p.m. Sept. 13
Leneah Renee Jacquez, a daughter, born to Jasmine Jacquez and Richard A Pendergrass II of Goshen; 6 pounds, 6.9 ounces; 2:35 a.m. Sept. 15
Vianney Irallie Garcia, a daughter, born to Wendoline Campos and Jhonatan Garcia of Goshen; 7 pounds, 4.1 ounces; 9:04 a.m. Sept. 15
Zoey Grace Barahona, a daughter, born to Christian and Emily Barahona of Nappanee; 8 pounds, 0.0 ounces; 12:07 p.m. Sept. 16
Amari Jade Williams, a daughter, born to Johnny and Natalie Williams of Goshen; 8 pounds, 6.3 ounces; 9:33 p.m. Sept. 18
New Eden Care Center
Amanda Faith, a daughter, born to David and Verna Mar (Hershberger) Wickey of Howe; Sept. 12
Kylie Elise, a daughter, born to Lori Ann (Lambright) and Kevin Schlabach of Goshen; Sept 13
Jacinda Anne, a daughter, born to Luellen (Yoder) and Nathan Yoder of Howe; Sept 13
Adrian Seth, a son, born to Marianne (Bontrager) and Marion Mishler of LaGrange; Sept. 14
Brandon Joel, a son, born to Delbert and Glenda (Hostetler) Miller of Millersburg; Sept 15
Zachary James, a son, born to Wilma (Beechy) and Earl Miller of Bristol; Sept. 19
Kiana Joy, a daughter, born to Cheryl (Nisley) and Marcus Lambright of Topeka; Sept. 20
