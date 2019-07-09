Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Nathan Z. Martin, a son, born to Eva and Monroe Martin of Goshen; 8 pounds, 7 ounces; 4:01 p.m. June 30
Marsha Kate Meyers, a daughter, born to Orpha and Justin Meyers of Goshen; 6 pounds, 11 ounces; 3:03 a.m. July 2
Krista Lyn Hochstetler, a daughter, born to Arden and Vonda Hochstetler of Milford; 9 pounds; 11:47 p.m. July 2
Marceline Mast, a daughter, born to America (Anderson) and Brandon Mast of Goshen; 8 pounds, 9 ounces; 8:21 p.m. July 4
Goshen Birth Center
Lachlan Lee Brown, a son, born to Samuel and Angela Brown of Goshen; 9 pounds, 5 ounces; 3:20 p.m. July 1
Goshen Hospital
Houston Noel Martinez, a son, born to Mailyn Salazar and Anthony Martinez of Goshen; 6 pounds, 9.2 ounces; 6:23 p.m. June 28
Gianni Joseph Rodriguez, a son, born to Josue and Racheal Rodriguez of Elkhart; 6 pounds, 3.8 ounces; 9 p.m. June 29
Arlo Benjamin Hollowell Ordonez, a son, born to Stephanie Ordonez and Brandon Hollowell of Bristol; 6 pounds, 4.8 ounces; 2:59 p.m. June 29
Maddison Morales Flores, a daughter, born to Perla Flores and Francisco Morales of Elkhart; 9 pounds, 9.6 ounces; 2:52 p.m. July 3
New Eden Care Center
Angie Lanae, a daughter, born to LaVera (Lambright) and Raymond Miller of Topeka; June 29
Adam Wade, a son, born to Eva (Yoder) and Richard Miller of Goshen; June 30
Ethan Dale, a son, born to Elaine (Yoder) and Mervin Schlabach of LaGrange; June 30
Josiah Lynn, a son, born to LeAnna (Hochstetler) and Harlan Hostetler of Burr Oak; July 1
Landis Neil, a son, born to Lorena (Slabach) and Lyndon Miller of Millersburg; July 2
Olivia Ruby, a daughter, born to Darla (Bontrager) and Joseph Wingard of LaGrange; July 2
Caleb Lee, a son, born to Doreen (Miller) and Ray Miller of Millersburg; July 2
Jeriah Floyd, a son, born to Jolene (Farmwald) and Larry Yoder of White Pigeon; July 2
Dena Michelle, a daughter, born to Joanna (Kurtz) and Lavon Fry of Topeka; July 4
Seth Joseph, a son, born to Marilyn (Frye) and Steven Melmuth; July 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.