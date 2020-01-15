Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Zion Cornell, a son, born to Gene and Nicole Cornell of Ligonier; 9 pounds, 13 ounces; 12:18 a.m. Jan. 7
Goshen Hospital
Caimile Colon Rojas, a daughter, born to Lorena Rojas and Jonathan Colon of Goshen; 6 pounds, 7.9 ounces; 1:05 a.m. Jan. 4
Brodie Alexander Freeze, a son, born to Jamie and Bethany Freeze of Elkhart; 7 pounds, 15.7 ounces; 9:07 a.m. Jan. 4
Aidan Velazquez Ramirez, a son, born to Yoana Ramirez and Miqueas Velazquez of Howe; 7 pounds, 7.4 ounces; 3:43 a.m. Jan. 7
Pascual Jr. Lemus, a son, born to Pascual and Kelli Lemus of Elkhart; 5 pounds, 2.5 ounces; 6:03 p.m. Jan. 7
Wryla Faye Stutzman, a daughter, born to Aaron and Jenna Stutzman of Millersburg; 7 pounds, 4.8 ounces; 10:11 a.m. Jan. 8
New Eden Care Center
Dena Joy, a daughter, born to Doris (Yoder) and Loren Lehman of LaGrange; Jan. 2
Audrey Noelle, a daughter, born to Cheryl (Bontrager) and Ervin Yoder of Middlebury; Jan. 3
Gracelyn Nicole, a daughter, born to Retha (Bontrager) and Myron Schlabach of Shipshewana; Jan. 4
Julia Grace, a daughter, born to Velda (Miller) and Ed Yoder of Middlebury; Jan. 5
Eric Devon, a son, born to Inez (Hostetler) and Devon Kuhns of LaGrange; Jan. 5
Lucas Jay, a son, born to Loranne (Miller) and Harley Bontrager of Shipshewana; Jan. 5
