Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Lenetta Ramer, a daughter, born to Etta and Leonard Ramer of Tippecanoe; 6 pounds, 5 ounces; 9:36 p.m. Nov. 10
Cheyanna M. Frey, a daughter, born to Thomas and Darlene Frey of Argos; 6 pounds, 15 ounces; 6:15 p.m. Nov. 13
Childbirth Choices and Women’s Health
Camille Estelle, a daughter, born to Nelson and Dorcas Stump of Goshen; 8 pounds, 3 ounces; 8:59 p.m. Oct. 31
Goshen Hospital
Conner James Miller, a son, born to Jason and Crystal Miller of Millersburg; 6 pounds, 13.2 ounces; 2:12 a.m. Nov. 8
Madelynn Jade Wingard, a daughter, born to Aaron and Rhonda Wingard of Middlebury; 8 pounds, 9.1 ounces; 5:51 a.m. Nov. 9
Kehlani Eliva Gordon, a daughter, born to Alexis Martinez and Carlton Gordon of Elkhart; 7 pounds, 8 ounces; 9:50 a.m. Nov. 12
Rosaline Jean Hochstetler, a daughter, born to Kyra Berkeypile and Gage Hochstetler of Nappanee; 6 pounds, 13.2 ounces; 7:33 p.m. Nov. 12
Elijah Anthony Hughes, a son, born to Brittany Hughes and Austin Silcox of Cromwell; 6 pounds, 14.8 ounces; 7:23 p.m. Nov. 13
New Eden Care Center
Joshua Dean, a son, born to Joetta (Schlabach) and Marcus Lambright of Topeka; Nov. 9
Ryan James, a son, born to Rachel (Bontrager) and Ferman Bontrager of Millersburg; Nov. 10
Jolise Marielle, a daughter, born to Leora (Miller) and Nathan Whetstone of Ligonier; Nov. 11
Benjamin Dayne, a son, born to Cheryl (Slabach) and Karl Yoder of Shipshewana; Nov. 14
Jayden Lynn, a son, born to Elizabeth (Borkholder) and Wayne Bontrager of Middlebury; Nov. 14
Sierra Belle, a daughter, born to Rebecca (Eash) and Eugene Nisley of LaGrange; Nov. 15
