When I embarked on a short driving trip to visit old friends and relatives in and around Florida, I never dreamed of the myriad memories that would arise.

My first stop north was the relatively new community of Lakewood Ranch near Bradenton. My favorite childhood cousin lives there with his wife, who sadly married on the same weekend our grandmother died in the little western Pennsylvania town of my birthplace, where most everyone’s name ends in a vowel. We moved from there to Cleveland when I was 2, but those yearly summer vacations to grandma’s house with the yard full of peach trees and long summer nights playing hide and seek were magical.

Ollie was a big part of those summer weeks and though I remember riding on his handlebars and helping pick tomatoes from the garden, I was too young to remember something he shared on my visit — his father, my uncle Sam, turned me upside down when I choked on a piece of homemade Italian bread and saved my little year-old life. His mother Manuella, a caterer, was my inspiration for making people happy with food, and she had me make meatballs at any early age in the Sons of Italy kitchen.

This day we shared book and Netflix suggestions and tried not to complain too much about our aches and pains.

My next stop was north to see dear high school friends who were either vacationing or living near the Clearwater area, however our Student Council president chose a very popular beach bar as our meeting place. Traffic made me late and after driving around the block a few times, I parked illegally, praying the Tow Devils weren’t patrolling.

Per usual in “season” we had to raise our voices to be heard, but this time the conversation sadly seemed to center around Vietnam and the energy crisis, with one of the men a very early Tesla owner and advocate. I wanted to talk art with the only other woman, who returns to her native Greece yearly and now even teaches watercolor on one of those glorious islands.

After the long lunch topped off with Irish coffee and pecan pie cheesecake, we hugged and vowed to somehow meet yearly, God willing, albeit away from the spring breakers.

Next, I navigated the crazy streets of Clearwater and St. Pete to somehow reach 75 south to Venice to another, but newer, old friend. Though my cousin and I went back over 70 years and my high school ones over 50, this dear old tennis buddy and her then husband helped me celebrate my 40th birthday at our well-used racquet club in Elkhart. These memories were of barbecues and teenagers’ sporting event and fit bodies … and MTV.

We drank wine and ate salad nicoise on her lanai overlooking glorious banyan trees and talked politics and regrets and losing loved ones.

Although I was weary and my mind cluttered with thoughts of bygone days, I wanted to get back to MY beach. The highway south wasn’t nearly as crowded at 8 p.m. and I happily listened to an audio book — cruise control on and coffee in hand.

And, again, I smiled as I drove over the tall draw bridge to the south end of Fort Myers Beach — Estero Bay to the right, Gulf to the left, lights sparkling from condo buildings and beach houses and the full moon welcoming me back to the present and my winter escape.