Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Burnell Jaymie Martin, a son, born to Leonard and Tina Martin of Elkhart; 5 pounds, 11 ounces; 4:22 p.m. July 26
Layla Joy Troyer, a daughter, born to Andrew and Cara Beth Troyer of Milford; 6 pounds, 14 ounces; 11:22 p.m. July 29
Krista Joy Miller, a daughter, born to Marion and Sharon Miller of Etna Green; 5 pounds, 2 ounces; 8:12 p.m. July 31
Childbirth Choices and Women’s Health
Kara Marie, a daughter, born to Daniel and Kristin Kauffman of Bremen; 6 pounds, 13 ounces; 1:42 p.m. July 30
Goshen Hospital
Skylar Maesyn Blackford, a daughter, born to Todd and Cheyenne Blackford of Bourbon; 7 pounds, 10.1 ounces; 10:32 a.m. July 24
Victoria Neveah Reed-Torres, a daughter, born to Nancy Torres and Shawn Reed of Ligonier; 6 pounds, 8.9 ounces; 6:24 a.m. July 27
Evelyn Grace Smith, a daughter, born to Nate and Beth Smith of Wakarusa; 7 pounds, 3.8 ounces; 8:50 a.m. July 27
Linden Wyatt Starr, a son, born to Jennifer and Cherokee Starr of Ligonier; 7 pounds, 12.1 ounces; 5:42 p.m. July 27
Nathan R Matherly, a son, born to Naomi Renes and Mike Matherly of Mishawaka; 5 pounds, 10.4 ounces; 10:59 p.m. July 27
Charlotte Golden, a daughter, born to Morgan Foster and Taylor Golden of Elkhart; 6 pounds, 13.8 ounces; 5:06 a.m. July 29
James Kirk Whitacre, a son, born to Dillon and Kristin Whitacre of Warsaw; 8 pounds, 4.4 ounces; 10:22 a.m. July 29
Violet Mae Miller, a daughter, born to Matthew and Julia Miller of Mishawaka; 7 pounds, 7.1 ounces; 2:55 p.m. July 31
New Eden Care Center
Hannah Ruth, a daughter, born to Ruth F. and Joseph A. Yoder (Miller) of LaGrange; July 28
Joshua David, a son, born to Edna Ellen (Shrock) and Wyman Miller of Middlebury; July 29
Delilah Jane, a daughter, born to Joanna (Bontrager) and Nathan Yoder of Shipshewana; July 29
Savannah Joy, a daughter, born to Lyle and Verda (Miller) Miller of Ligonier; July 30
Savannah Faith, a daughter, born to Maria (Troyer) and Delmar Kuhns of LaGrange; July 30
Alyssa Jo, a daughter, born to Erma (Muller) and Calvin Miller of Shipshewana; July 30
Zachary Cole, a son, born to Daniel and Glenda (Lehman) Miller of Millersburg; July 30
Deann Elise, a daughter, born to Gerald and Joyce (Schmucker) Miller of Millersburg; July 31
John Allen, a son, born to Ruth Ann (Borkholder) and Leo Bontrager of Centerville, Michigan; Aug. 1
Samantha Joy, a daughter, born to Doris (Hochstetler) and Norman Frye of Middlebury; Aug. 1
Luke Joseph, a son, born to Karen (Schlabach) and Aaron Fry of Shipshewana; Aug. 1
Josiah Dewayne, a son, born to Karen (Shrock) and William Schwartz of LaGrange; Aug. 1
Hannah Irene, a daughter, born to Laura (Schlabach) and Maynard Lehman of LaGrange; Aug. 2
Alyssa Dawn, a daughter, born to Janell (Beechy) and Paul Schlabach of Ligonier; Aug. 2
