Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Adam G. Borkholder, a son, born to Galen and Monica Borkholder of Nappanee; 8 pounds; 8:55 a.m. July 22
Kendall Jay Yoder, a daughter, born to Vera Ann and John Dale Yoder of Nappanee; 6 pounds, 4 ounces; 4:12 p.m. July 23
Goshen Birth Center
Emmaline Ruth Fisher, a daughter, born to Bryce and Lindsay (Ziegler) Fisher of Wakarusa; 5 pounds, 7 ounces; 9:28 a.m. July 17
Goshen Hospital
Conrad Everett Grimes, a son, born to Michiliah and Marc Grimes of Syracuse; 9 pounds, 2.4 ounces; 8:03 a.m. July 18
Elliana Renea Kay Cupp, a daughter, born to Skyla and Jaggarr Cupp of Goshen; 7 pounds, 4.5 ounces; 8:47 a.m. July 18
Darius Michael Chupp, a son, born to Brian and Andremene Chupp of Elkhart; 8 pounds, 9.4 ounces; 11:19 a.m. July 18
Savannah Kate Corbin, a daughter, born to Katie Griffin and Anthony Corbin of Elkhart; 8 pounds, 0.5 ounces; 1:01 p.m. July 18
Brianna Leslie Martin, a daughter, born to Mario Arturo Martin and Jacqueline Garcia of Goshen; 6 pounds, 10.6 ounces; 7:50 p.m. July 18
Leo Henry Keck, a son, born to Josh and Andrea Keck of New Paris; 5 pounds, 0.4 ounces; 2:21 p.m. July 19
Dylan Jonael Perez Ortiz, a son, born to Alma Carolina Ortiz Jimenez and Marco Antonio Perez Garza of Goshen; 6:48 p.m. July 19
Xander Montelongo-Pressler, a son, born to Alexus Pressler and Alberto Montelongo of Elkhart; 7 pounds, 12.2 ounces; 7:12 a.m. July 20
Maxwell Kramer, a son, born to Travis Kramer and Michelle Sokel of Goshen; 6 pounds, 4.4 ounces; 6:06 a.m. July 23
Dylan Joseph Wagner, a son, born to Angela and Michael Wagner of South Bend; 6 pounds, 10.4 ounces; 11:29 a.m. July 23
Delilah Lanae Kolanowski, a daughter, born to Lanae Boyer and Chris Kolanowski of Milford; 6 pounds, 14.1 ounces; 11:49 p.m. July 23
Joseph Eugene Babin, a son, born to Lindsey Babin and Richard Betts of Syracuse; 8 pounds, 5.9 ounces; 12:36 a.m. July 24
Sarah Dottie Flickinger, a daughter, born to Andy and Amanda Flickinger of Wakarusa; 7 pounds, 3.9 ounces; 5:06 p.m. July 24
New Eden Care Center
Bethany, a daughter, born to Christy and Noreen (Bontrager) Lambright of Middlebury; July 19
Mandi Allison, a daughter, born to Gary and Brenda (Lambright) Lambright of Middlebury; July 20
Joseph Lynn, a son, born to Kenneth and Carolyn (Yoder) Bontrager of Topeka; July 20
Mariah Grace, a daughter, born to LuAnn (Jones) and Loren Bontrager of Middlebury; July 24
Elijah Cole, a son, born to Joanna (Miller) and James Miller of Shipshewana; July 25
Benjamin Dale, a son, born to Jenean (Yoder) and Leon Mast of Topeka; July 25
Amber Leann, a daughter, born to Eva (Yoder) and Darrell Yoder of Middlebury; July 26
