Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Parker Bryce High, a son, born to Glenda and Daryl High of Nappanee; 8 pounds, 10.5 ounces; 6:35 p.m. Nov. 20
Brenton Joel Borkholder, a son, born to Kathryn and Duane Borkholder of Nappanee; 8 pounds, 12 ounces; 5:11 a.m. Nov. 21
Goshen Hospital
Hosea Easton James Pohl, a son, born to Mark and Vanessa Pohl of Winona Lake; 7 pounds, 15.1 ounces; 5:37 a.m. Nov. 15
Kloee May Bowen, a daughter, born to Brittany Bowen and Kyle Bowen of Goshen; 11 pounds, 2.1 ounces; 8:59 a.m. Nov. 16
Colt Diesel Wilson, a son, born to Nicholas and Jennifer Wilson of Elkhart; 8 pounds, 10.5 ounces; 11:55 a.m. Nov. 20
New Eden Care Center
Chase Elliot, a son, born to Kara (Miller) and Myron Stutzman of Shipshewana; Nov. 15
Joleah Sue, a daughter, born to Joanna (Miller) and Steven Miller of LaGrange; Nov. 19
Katelyn Eileen, a daughter, born to Loretta (Miller) and Joshua Miller of Goshen; Nov. 19
Austin Luke, a son, born to Orla and Diana (Yutzy) Yoder of Millersburg; Nov. 20
Ava Lorraine, a daughter, born to Lanita (Lambright) and Kenneth Yoder of Shipshewana; Nov. 22
