Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Genna Nicole Miller, a daughter, born to Darin and Carol Miller of Mildford; 7 pounds, 5 ounces; 6:20 p.m. Aug. 20
Goshen Hospital
Tucker Andrew Henry, a son, born to Jacob and Taylor Henry of Nappanee; 6 pounds, 9 ounces; 8:55 p.m. Aug. 29
Elijah Thaddaeus Miller, a son, born to Kennard and Regina Miller of Shipshewana; 5 pounds, 7.8 ounces; 6:38 a.m. Aug. 31
Camila Moon Patrick, a daughter, born to Anthony Patrick and Melody Miller of Nappanee; 5 pounds, 12.8 ounces; 3:27 p.m. Aug. 31
Kamry Aaydan Fry, a son, born to Miranda Roberts and Ty Fry of Goshen; 7 pounds, 10.8 ounces; 8:36 a.m.; Sept. 1
Emilio Josias Martinez, a son, born to Ana and Josias Martinez of Goshen; 7 pounds, 14.1 ounces; 8:29 p.m. Sept. 1
Brantley Lucas Miller, a son, born to Christine Allen and Kristopher Miller of Elkhart; 8 pounds, 1.9 ounces; 12:01 p.m. Sept. 2
New Eden Care Center
Janae Nicole, a daughter, born to Karen and Loren Hochstetler of Wawaka; Aug. 30
Malaya Ann, a daughter, born to Karen and Myron Lambright of Topeka; Aug. 31
Brooke Elizabeth, a daughter, born to Saloma and Jerry Yoder of Middlebury; Aug. 31
Emma Jolyn, a daughter, born to Neva and Leon Chupp of Ligonier; Sept. 3
Keanan Daniel, a son, born to Dora and Devon Lehman of Topeka; Sept. 3
Alyssa Kate, a daughter, born to Joanna and Faron Lehman of Goshen; Sept. 6
