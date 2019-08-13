Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Jayden Ernest Eicher, a son, born to Ernest and Elizabeth Eicher of Nappanee; 8 pounds, 12 ounces; 8:45 a.m. Aug. 6
Anthony Jay Kuhns, a son, born to Loren and Wanita Kuhns of Bremen; 6 pounds, 15 ounces; 2:10 p.m. Aug. 7
Childbirth Choices and Women’s Health
Joseph John Yoder, a son, born to John and Rosetta Yoder of Shipshewana; 8 pounds, 12 ounces; 7:11 a.m. Aug. 6
Ava Faith Eash, a daughter, born to DeWayne and Loranna Eash of LaGrange; 7 pounds, 10 ounces; 11:04 a.m. Aug. 8
Goshen Hospital
Dahlia Alma Lester, a daughter, born to Steven Lester and Brittney Ogburn of Elkhart; 9 pounds, 0.3 ounces; 7:01 p.m. July 31
Kaine Ryan Arnold, a son, born to Brandon and Krista Arnold of Milford; 8 pounds, 3.2 ounces; 2:24 a.m. Aug. 2
Layla Sue Criswell, a daughter, born to Tony and Candice Criswell of Syracuse; 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces; 11:56 a.m. Aug. 2
Lylienne Lois Michelle Green, a daughter, born to Jessica Hopkins and Reuben Green of Bristol; 8 pounds, 7.9 ounces; 9:33 p.m. Aug. 2
Macy Jean Jones, a daughter, born to Mason and Kristin Jones of Middlebury; 6 pounds, 14.5 ounces; 3:47 p.m. Aug. 4
Finley Russell Harris, a son, born to Steven and Krystle Harris of Nappanee; 7 pounds, 11.0 ounces; 10:39 a.m. Aug. 6
Luke Azariah Bradley, a son, born to Eric and Deborah Bradley of Goshen; 6 pounds, 14.2 ounces; 5:07 p.m. Aug. 7
New Eden Care Center
Madison Kate, a daughter, born to Diane (Stutzman) and Lyndon Lambright of Middlebury; Aug. 3
Leah Beth, a daughter, born to Lavera (Miller) and Kenneth Whetstone of Millersburg; Aug. 3
Shannon Elijah, a son, born to Emily (Gingerich) and Wayne Wingard of Bristol; Aug. 5
Aaron Joe, a son, born to Mary (Miller) and Joe Devon Yoder of LaGrange; Aug. 5
Kate Janelle, a daughter, born to Marla (Stultzfus) and Aaron Schrock of LaGrange; Aug. 6
Liam Cole, a son, born to Leon and Linda (Miller) Slabach of Shipshewna; Aug. 6
Heidi Joy, a daughter, born to LuAnn (Yoder) and Darrell Yoder of LaGrange; Aug. 8
Lavern Joy, a son, born to Edna Fern (Miller) and Perry Miller of Topeka; Aug. 8
