Blessed Beginnings Care Center Inc.
Thomas Edward Borkholder, a son, born to Josie and Elaine Borkholder of Bremen; 7 pounds, 7 ounces; 1 p.m. Nov. 24
Bethany Joy Schwartz, a daughter, born to Joseph and Glenda Schwartz of Mildford; 8 pounds; 10:06 p.m. Dec. 21
Krista Joy Kuhns, a daughter, born to Thomas and Lila Kuhns of Plymouth; 7 pounds, 11 ounces; 8:10 p.m. Dec.24
Janae Lyn Yoder, a daughter, born to Laura and Daryl Yoder of Nappanee; 7 pounds, 3 ounces; 12:09 a.m. Dec. 25
Molly Rae Yoder, a daughter, born to Jonathon and Grace Miller of Goshen; 8 pounds, 7 ounces; 4:01 p.m. Dec. 27
Damion Joel Callaway, a son, born to Joel and Kelly Callaway of North Manchester; 9 pounds, 7 ounces; 3:48 a.m. Dec. 30
Childbirth Choices and Women’s Health
Luke Allen Miller, a son, born to Devon and Carolyn Miller of Bremen; 8 pounds, 2 ounces; 12:14 p.m. Dec. 26
Goshen Hospital
Hudson James Hollis, a son, born to Ashlee Harper and Cody Hollis of Goshen; 6 pounds, 12.8 ounces; 2:03 p.m. Dec. 18
Taylor Diane White, a daughter, born to Matthew and Ashley White of Goshen; 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces; 8:33 a.m. Dec. 21
Colton Joe Nisely, a son, born to Mile and Elaine (Miller) Nisely of Middlebury; 6 pounds, 10.1 ounces; 11:39 p.m. Dec. 22
Elijah Aaron Gonzalez, a son, born to Hope Hatfield and Daniel Gonzalez of Milford; 7 pounds, 8.6 ounces; 12:15 p.m. Dec. 26
Kalliope Herschberger, a daughter, born to Kyle Herschberger and Melanie Sanchez of Ligonier; 7 pounds, 7.6 ounces; Dec. 28
Rory Quinn Helmuth, a daughter, born to Calvin and Sara Helmuth of Middlebury; 6 pounds, 12 ounces; 2:02 p.m. Dec. 29
New Eden Care Center
Lila Suzanne, a daughter, born to Amy (Mast) and Ray Yoder Jr. of Topeka; Dec. 22
Kyle Eugene, a son, born to Loretta (Kauffman) and Elmer Whetstone of Howe; Dec. 23
Grace May, a daughter, born to Rachel (Ward) and Adam Weyerman of Middlebury; Dec. 24
Maria Faith, a daughter, born to Norma (Cain) and Kevin Miller of Sturgis, Michigan; Dec. 24
Nolan Jace, a son, born to Doris (Weaver) and Joel Miller of Shipshewana; Dec. 26
Caleb Michael, a son, born to Ruth C. Yoder and Ervin Lehman of Topeka; Dec. 26
Tyler David, a son, born to Brenda (Miller) and Leroy Helmuth of Shipshewana; Dec. 26
Brian Lee, a son, born to Marlene (Miller) and Cletus Bontrager of Middlebury; Dec. 27
