MIDDLEBURY — Feathered Friends will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at Riverbend Park, 511 East Warren St.
People of all ages will have the opportunity to build a wooden bird feeder, construct a mason bee house, take a birding hike (bring binoculars if you have them) and interact with a bald eagle and other raptors presented by Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation, an organization dedicated to the rescue, recovery and release of Indiana's injured and orphaned birds of prey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.