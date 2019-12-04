Bird-feeding workshop set

DUNLAP — Elkhart County Parks will host a Bird Feeding Basics workshop from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Ox Bow County Park.
Hoosiers are invited to a hands-on workshop to learn the basics of backyard bird feeding, which birds are likely to visit the feeders and what individual species like to eat. During the program, participants will watch the birds that visit the feeding station at Ox Bow Haus and create suet to take home.
Cost is $3 per person with all supplies included. Space is limited and registration is required by Friday, Dec. 6. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
The class will take place at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, located at 23033 C.R. 45 in Dunlap. Park admission will be waived for all program participants.
