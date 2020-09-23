Among my least favorite weeds is bur cucumber, a relative of the cucumber we enjoy on our salads and as pickles. Bur cucumber is a summer, warm temperature loving summer annual. Like its relatives in the melon family, it is viney, but it can be much more aggressive than your garden variety cucumber and is capable of taking down acres of your field.
The leaf of bur cucumber looks very similar to its domesticated cousin, being somewhat star shaped with three to five lobes that come to points. The vines themselves often reach 25 feet in length. Each plant has two separate types of flowers: males flowers that produce pollen and female flowers that produce the fruit. The fruit does not bear much resemblance to cucumber. It’s a cluster of five to 10 small, spiny green to yellow burs, and not very appetizing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.