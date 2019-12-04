Bethany Christian to transform athletics campus

GOSHEN — Bethany Christian Schools is kicking off the public phase of the Great Strides Capital Campaign to upgrade athletic fields, add a track, and increase safety and accessibility to the athletic complex.
Athletics provide one of the best opportunities to connect to other students and to the greater Bethany community, and students will be more supported in their academic and athletic successes with additional and improved facilities, the school said.
“We have been blessed with a community that cares deeply about the spiritual, emotional and physical wellbeing of our students, and are excited about an outdoor athletic campus that is not only visually appealing but safe and accessible to all fans,” said Head of School Tim Lehman.
Along with athletic and safety upgrades, the Great Strides Campaign will accommodate an extension of the Winona Trail, a City of Goshen bicycle and pedestrian path. The new extension will unite Winchester Trails, Prairie View Elementary School, Waterford Crossing and area neighborhoods.
Bethany Christian Schools will become a trailhead, offering parking for public access to the trail.
In April, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County awarded Bethany Christian Schools a challenge/matching grant award of $390,000. The city has since been working with Bethany and the neighboring Winchester Trails community to complete plans for the trail extension through their properties.
“By partnering with Bethany Christian Schools, with the support of the Community Foundation, on this project we are saving the taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars in finding an alternate route and creating a new crossing, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said. “This is truly a Good of Goshen project.”
More information on the Great Strides Capital Campaign is available at bethanyes.net/capital-campaign.
