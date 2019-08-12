GOSHEN — Gerald and Brooklyn Straw of Goshen won first place in the Best of Michiana Ribs special contest held by the Home & Family Arts Department of Purdue Extension Elkhart County during the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
The contest July 27 was sponsored by Yoder’s Meat & Cheese Co., Shipshewana.
First Place
Baby Back Ribs
Smokin’ Straws (Gerald and Brooklyn Straw), Goshen
Meat Rub:
1 T. Black Pepper
1 tsp. Season Salt
1 T. Garlic Powder
1/2 tsp. Salt
Mix all meat rub ingredients together then apply to ribs 1-2 hours before grilling.
Basting Sauce:
1 c. White Vinegar
2 c. Water
1 Stick Butter or Margarine
1/4 c. Salt
3 Capfuls of Worcestershire Sauce
Bring all basting sauce ingredients to a boil in a saucepan. Use the sauce to baste the ribs during grilling.
Barbecue Sauce:
4 Garlic Cloves
1 Jalapeno Pepper
3 med. Tomatoes
1 lg. Onion
1 c. Packed Brown Sugar
1 Batch of Blended Spices (Left Over From Meat Rub)
1/4 tsp. Tabasco Sauce
2 T. Prepared Mustard
3 T. Worcestershire Sauce
1-18 oz. Open Pit Barbeque Sauce
Seed and dice pepper. Dice tomatoes, garlic, and onions. Put all vegetables in saucepan along with brown sugar and cook down to a mushy consistency. Add the spices left from the rub, the barbeque sauce, mustard, and tabasco sauce. Bring to boil, turn down to a simmer, and keep warm. Apply the barbecue sauce to ribs during the last 15 minutes of cooking. Apply to all sides of ribs turning once.
Second place was awarded to Kurt Coolman of Florida and third place went to Kevin Eyer of Elkhart.
LEARN MORE
Results for the Open Class Home & Family Arts department at the 2019 Elkhart County 4-H Fair can be found at the link below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.