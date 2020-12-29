GOSHEN — To help families be active and have fun in January, Goshen Health and the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds are challenging the community to build their best snow creation.
Participants are invited to use their imagination and fun accessories at home to create a snow person, animal or other object. Then they post a photo of their creation in the Best in Snow Facebook event. Prizes will be awarded in several categories.
