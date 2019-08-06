GOSHEN — The best beef, lamb and pork recipes were honored on July 27 at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Byler Lienhart Cook-Off held by the Home & Family Arts Department of Purdue Extension Elkhart County.
Here are the winners:
First Place – Beef, Ground
Apple and Goat Cheese Burgers
Kevin Eyer, Elkhart
3 lb. Ground Beef
12 Slices Bacon, Cooked Crispy and Crumbled
2 Granny Smith Apples, Shredded
1 c. Goat Cheese Crumbles
2 T. Worcestershire
1 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Pepper
Apple Preserves (To Brush On While Grilling)
1/2 c. Goat Cheese
1/2 c. Ricotta
Mix goat cheese and ricotta together to top finished burgers with. Mix ingredients and then form into slider size patties. Grill over medium-high direct heat about 4 minutes per side. Brush with apple preserves while cooking. Serve on slider buns with ricotta mixture and lettuce.
First Place – Beef, Cut
Tried and True Grilled Steaks
Kevin Eyer, Elkhart
Marinade:
6 Loin or Ribeye Steaks
1 c. Brown Sugar
2/3 c. Ketchup
2/3 c. Vinegar
1/2 c. Soy Sauce
1/2 c. Vegetable Oil
2 Cloves Garlic, Minced
2 tsp. Ginger
Topping:
1 lg. Onion, Cut into Strips
1-1/2 c. Sliced Mushrooms
4 T. Butter
1 c. Cola
Mix marinade ingredients in zip lock bag. Place steaks in bag and refrigerate overnight. Remove steaks from marinade and pat dry. Boil marinade in saucepan for 3 minutes. Grill steaks over medium direct heat brushing often with boiled marinade. While steaks are grilling, brown onions and mushrooms in butter. When tender, pour cola over onions and cook until thickened, about 12 minutes.
Second Place – Beef, Cut was awarded to Smokin’ Straws (Gerald and Brooklyn Straw) of Goshen.
First Place – Lamb, Ground
Lamb Burgers with Onions and Mushrooms
Kevin Eyer, Elkhart
2 lb. Ground Lamb
4 T. Soy Sauce
2 tsp. Salt
1/2 tsp. Ginger
2 Cloves Garlic, Minced
Topping:
1 Sweet Onion, Sliced into Narrow Strips
1 c. Mini Bella Mushrooms, Sliced
4 T. Butter
1 c. Cola
Mix all burger ingredients and make into 16 patties. For topping, cook onions in butter until browned. Add mushrooms and cook until soft. Add cola and cook until thickened, about 8 minutes. Cook burgers over medium direct heat about 6 minutes per side. Place on buns and top with topping.
First Place – Lamb, Cut
Grand Champion Winner
Grilled Lamb Chops with Apricot Chutney
Kevin Eyer, Elkhart
8 Thick Cut Lamb Chops
Marinade:
1 c. Milk
1 c. Vinegar
2 T. Curry Powder
2 T. Brown Sugar
1 T. Chili Powder
2 Cloves Garlic, Minced
1 tsp. Turmeric
1 tsp. Red Pepper Flakes
1 tsp. Coriander Seeds
1 tsp. Black Pepper
Chutney:
2 lg. Onions, Diced
4 T. Butter
1/2 c. Dried Apricots
1/4 c. Raisins
1/2 c. Coconut
1/4 c. Vinegar
1/4 c. Apricot Preserves
1/2 Jalapeno, Chopped and Seeded
4 T. Lemon Juice
For marinade, combine all ingredients in a zip lock bag. Mix well. Place lamb into marinade and refrigerate overnight. Remove from marinade and pat dry. Salt and pepper to taste. Grill lamb over medium direct heat, about 8 minutes per side. Serve with chutney.
For chutney, sauté onion in butter until golden. Add apricots, raisins, and coconut and cook for 2 more minutes. Add vinegar and preserves and cook until melted. Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir well. Remove from heat and add jalapeno. Add lemon juice just before serving.
First Place – Pork, Ground
Pineapple and Pepper Meatballs
Kevin Eyer, Elkhart
1/2 c. Dry Breadcrumbs
2 lb. Ground Pork
2 tsp. Salt
1/2 tsp. Pepper
4 T. Chopped Onion
2-8 oz. Cans Pineapple Chunks
1/2 c. Green Pepper, Chopped
1/2 c. Ketchup
4 T. Vinegar
Combine bread crumbs, pork, salt, pepper, and onion. Toss lightly and form into 18 meatballs. Brown on foil lined grill over medium heat for 10 minutes. Place into foil pan. Mix rest of ingredients in small bowl and then pour over meatballs. Cover with foil and let simmer at least 30 minutes.
First Place – Pork, Cut
Appled Pork Chops
Kevin Eyer, Elkhart
Marinade:
1 c. Apple Cider
1/2 c. Whiskey
1/2 c. Water
2 T. Salt
1 T. Cracked Peppercorns
1 T. Dried Thyme
2 tsp. Dried Rosemary
Sauce:
2 c. Apple Butter
1/4 c. Brown Sugar
1/2 tsp. Cinnamon
1/2 tsp. Pepper
2 T. Garlic Salt
1 tsp. Lemon Juice
1 tsp. Soy Sauce
Mix all marinade ingredients in zip lock bag and shake until salt and sugar dissolve. Add pork chops and marinade 4 hours. Remove chops from marinade and pat dry. For sauce, mix all ingredients. Brush on chops as grilling. Grill chops over direct medium heat until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.
Second place – pork, cut went to Smokin’ Straws (Gerald and Brooklyn Straw) of Goshen.
