 Beacon named healthiest employer in Indiana

Beacon Health System has been recognized for its long-standing commitment to create a healthy workplace by achieving first place among large employers in the Healthiest Employers of Indiana program.
Beacon ranked first among organizations with 5,000 or more employees for its focus on employee health and exceptional corporate health programming, according to Indianapolis-based Springbuk Health Intelligence Platform, which sponsors the nationally recognized awards.
“We are proud that our dedicated associates are not only committed to delivering high quality care to our customers, but they also take additional steps to maintain healthy lifestyles,” said Steve Eller, Beacon’s chief human resource officer. “We strive to make Beacon a great workplace, and appreciate the dedication of our staff which has enabled us to be recognized as the top employer in the state, with the healthiest workforce.”
Applicants to the Healthiest Employers awards program were evaluated across six key categories that represent a holistic view of employee wellbeing: culture and leadership commitment, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics.
Ninety-eight percent of Beacon associates and spouses participate in the Beacon Wellness Plan. Associates receive an annual medial premium discount based on the number of total points earned in the plan that focuses on behaviors and outcomes. The high participation rate ultimately leads to tremendous savings for Beacon and its associates.
“Beacon’s associate wellness strategy proactively identifies at-risk associates, works with them through a series of targeted wellness programs and is able to individually and collectively improve the overall health status of our associates while lowering overall healthcare costs for our health system,” said Jeff Costello, Beacon’s chief financial officer.
Springbuk administers the Healthiest Employers awards program to honor the nation’s most dedicated employers in bettering their worksite health and wellness programs. To date, more than 10,000 employers in more than 40 cities have participated in the program.
“We congratulate Beacon Health System on being named a leader in workplace health for their inspiring commitment to employee wellbeing,” said Rod Reasen, Springbuk co-founder and chief executive. “Each year, it’s our privilege at Springbuk to recognize the best of the best in corporate health through the Healthiest Employers awards program. Across the nation, we’re encouraged by the tremendous efforts of corporate health leaders proactively investing in the wellbeing of their employee population.”
Beacon Health System is the largest, locally owned and operated non-profit health care system in the region. It includes more than 7,000 associates and 1,100 physicians with Elkhart General Hospital, Beacon Granger Hospital, Community Hospital of Bremen, Memorial Hospital of South Bend, Beacon Children’s Hospital, Beacon Medical Group, Beacon Health Foundation and Beacon Health & Fitness.
