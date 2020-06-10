Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then windy during the afternoon hours with strong thunderstorms becoming likely. Damaging winds with some storms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Many lawns in the county went from soaking wet to dusty dry in just a week, a sure sign that summer has arrived. If you take pride in your lawn, here are a few tips that can improve the look of your turf, as well as save you some money.
If you want a lawn that stays green all summer, you will need to add water, or the lawn will go dormant during the heat of summer. A typical lawn requires 2-3 inches of water per week if your goal is to keep it lush and green. It doesn’t make a difference whether the water falls from the sky, or an irrigation system, or comes from a hose you drag around the yard.
