Bazaars season wrapping up

The holiday shopping and gift giving season is here and as in the past there will be many options offered at holiday bazaars throughout the area designed to benefit local entrepreneurs and charities.
Non-profits, charities, churches and others offer a variety of holiday gift options and food selections during the bazaar season in the Elkhart County area.
As in years past the choices are numerous and the variety wide throughout the season.
Groups wishing to list their holiday bazaar online and in The Elkhart Truth may follow the submission instructions at the bottom of this article.
Listed here are bazaar shopping options:
DEC. 7
Hillcrest United Methodist Church: Annual cookie walk from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 4206 E. Bristol St., Elkhart. Featuring cookies, candies plus hand-crafted cards and gifts.
Soup of Success: Open House is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 907 Oakland Ave., Elkhart. Sample soup, dips and cookies, handmade upcycled products including mittens, tree signs, wreaths, shower melts. New line of candles and T-shirts. Gift basket items. Proceeds benefit the empowerment of women.
Tea With Ruth and Friends: will host the 23rd annual Victorian Christmas benefit for Soup of Success from 1 to 4 p.m. at Living Faith Fellowship, 2601 Benham Ave., Elkhart. Featuring blended teas as well as Brew Ha Ha coffee and full tea menu, music by THE COOL CHANGE BAND and Friends, The Premier Arts Choir, Soup of Success products and tea baskets available for purchase as well as door prizes, a silent auction, vendors on site and children’s tea. Proceeds go to Soup of Success empowering women to make positive changes.
Creekside Church: Cookie-Candy Walk is from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 60455 C.R. 113, Elkhart. Featuring cookies, candy and Christmas items. Proceeds go toward outreach.
Wakarusa United Methodist Church: United Methodist Women annual Cookie Walk is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church, 309 S. Elkhart St., Wakarusa, three blocks south of the town square. Featuring cookies, candies and cheese spreads.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church: Winter Wonderland Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Annunciation Hall, 411 W. Vistula, Bristol. Concessions available.
DEC. 14
Elkhart Calvary United Methodist Church: Annual Cookie Walk is from 8 a.m. through mid-morning at the church, 2222 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart. Come to the rear entrance and select a small box for $7 or a large box for $10 to fill.
Dunlap United Methodist Church: Annual Cookie Walk is at 8:30 a.m. at the church, 23674 U.S. Highway 33, Elkhart (Dunlap). Featuring fruit cakes, pizzelles, candy, Amish peanut butter and handmade cards.
To place an event in a roundup, email information to Lejene Breckenridge-Peete at lpeete@elkharttruth.com. Please include the time, date, location and street address of the event, and a brief summary of items that will be available. Please include the words “holiday bazaar” in the subject line. Or mail information to The Elkhart Truth, Attn: Holiday Bazaars, 421 S. Second St., Elkhart, IN 46516-3238.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.