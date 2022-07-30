NAPPANEE — The Barns at Nappanee presents the 60th Annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Market from Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 4-6. The event brings to this northern Indiana historic farm a marketplace filled with the creations of artists and artisans from around the country.
The 2022 Amish Acres Arts and Crafts Festival will host over 100 vendors as well as food trucks and entertainment including a whip show, ax throwing and medicine man. The Crystal River Band will be performing three shows daily. Live musical theatre features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Carousel" at the Round Barn Theatre for performances at 2 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Performances \require an additional ticket purchase.
