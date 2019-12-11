BRISTOL — Visitors will have the opportunity to sample baked goods made fresh from Bonneyville Mill’s own stone-ground flour at a Bake Day event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Dating back to the mid-1830s, Bonneyville is Indiana’s oldest continuously operating gristmill and offers visitors a taste of local history with fresh stone-ground flour.
Bake Day will focus on baking bread made with yeast as a leavening agent. Participants will be able to see the entire bread-making process through baking demostrations, and will learn tips and techniques on baking with yeast recipes. The Bake Day will include freshly baked samples made from Bonneyville Mill’s own stone-ground flour, and recipes for bakers to try at home.
Cost is $5 and open to adults of all experience levels. Space is limited and registration is required by Friday, Dec. 13. Participants can sign up at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Bonneyville Mill County Park is located 2.5 miles east of Bristol, south of S.R. 120 at 53373 C.R. 131. The Bake Day program will take place at the Baldwin One Room Schoolhouse, located southeast of Bonneyville Mill’s main parking lot on C.R. 131.
