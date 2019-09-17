ELKHART — Premier Arts is searching for local talent for its upcoming production of “Frozen Jr.,” which is scheduled to take place Nov. 23 at The Lerner Theatre.
Organizers are asking participants to attend only one audition. The dates are:
n 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19
n 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21
“Frozen Jr.” is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life on stage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen Jr.” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, the production is directed by Craig Gibson.
Auditions are at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., in downtown Elkhart. Participants may enter through the Premier Arts doors on Franklin Street near the loading dock and follow the yellow line to the Rehearsal Hall.
Organizers said all audition material will be taught on site, so there’s no need to prepare anything. Simply bring a list of schedule conflicts between the audition date and the final performance. Participants should be ready to sing and dance at the audition. Casting needs range from Anna and Olaf to townspeople and castle staff.
More information is available at www.premierarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.