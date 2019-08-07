Auditions for Community School of the Arts youth choirs scheduled

GOSHEN — Three Community School of the Arts (CSA) youth choirs will hold open auditions for new members at the Goshen College Music Center.
Choral ensembles are open by audition for students in grades 3-12.
CSA choir auditions will be held at the Goshen College Music Center on from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, for the Rejoice choir (grades 3-5), directed by Kristin Kauffman; Shout for Joy (grades 6-8), directed by Sandy Hill; and Sommo Voci (grades 9-12), directed by Marcia Yost.
Auditions for the CSA choirs are open, with no appointments needed. Rejoice rehearses weekly from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Aug. 22, Shout for Joy rehearses weekly from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Mondays beginning Aug. 26, and Sommo Voci rehearses from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays beginning Aug. 25. Sommo Voci students may also arrange individual auditions through director Marcia Yost by calling 574-596-7485 or e-mailing myost@goshen.edu.
Tuition for all CSA ensembles is $200, payable in semester installments of $100 each, plus registration fee. Financial aid is available. More information is available from the Music Center Main Office at 574-535-7361 or gcmusiccenter.org/csachoirs.
