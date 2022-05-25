ArtWalk to include volunteer fair, concert, duck race

The ArtWalk on Thursday includes a free concert by “Hooked by Helen” at 6 p.m. on the Central Green, the kick-off of The Lerner on The Lawn series presented by Friends of The Lerner and the Rex & Alice A. Martin Foundation. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
ELKHART — Thursday evening’s downtown ArtWalk will feature a number of new events, including a Ducky Derby fundraiser, a free concert on the Central Green and a volunteer fair for local nonprofits hosted by Acts of Service.
“We are excited to partner with ArtWalk and appreciate the opportunity to play our part in such a wonderful community event,” said Ashley Jordan, director of Acts of Service. “The majority of our nonprofits have critical needs for volunteers and this gives an opportunity to the nonprofits and potential volunteers to connect the dots. There are a lot of individuals who are willing to give their time but they don’t know where to start. There is a wide variety of ways to get involved in the community, regardless of age or ability and I hope the May ArtWalk will shed light on that, all while having a good time.”
