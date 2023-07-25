Dog days photo

Gail Eastman and Peanut take a stroll on Elkhart’s Main Street past Bella’s Boutique during a 2019 ArtWalk.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — The monthly ArtWalk returns with the theme “Dog Days of Summer.”

The downtown event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, rain or shine, organizers say.

