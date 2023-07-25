The past few years have been transformational for golf’s reach and popularity. A desire for socially-distanced recreational activities during the COVID-19 pandemic brought millions more golfers onto courses around the world. The upstart LIV Golf tour introduced new formats to increase fan engagement and lured stars like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson to the league. In response to LIV’s emergence, the PGA Tour made changes to its tournament schedule that have produced a boost in broadcast ratings so far in 2023. And with the recent surprise merger between the PGA, LIV, and the European Tour, all of the sport’s top players and tournaments will now be housed under the same organization with a truly global reach—but with nearly 50% of PGA Tour golfers hailing from the U.S., America is the largest single producer of the world’s elite golf talent. And within the U.S., top golfers frequently come from a limited number of locations. To identify the U.S. states where the best golfers are from, researchers ranked states according to the total number of golfers to make at least one cut at a PGA Tour event in the last decade.