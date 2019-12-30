Art of the impossible

ELKHART — A community the size of Elkhart is fortunate to have a gem like The Lerner Theatre, observers say.
“It’s a remarkable facility. This community is very lucky to have a theater with this type of quality and as large as it is,” said The Lerner’s executive director, Michelle Frank.
Gary Boyn, who has been involved with the theater on the corner of Main and Franklin streets for three decades and is the president of the Lerner Governing Board, is on the same page.
“To have something of that magnificence in downtown Elkhart is quite astonishing, really. That’s what strikes me every time I walk in.”
Elkhart Truth file photo. The Lerner Theatre had a full house on opening night in June 2011 after two years of renovations.
Present success
The number of shows at the theater, including everything from free concerts to national tours, keeps growing. Frank joined The Lerner in 2016, when there were 90 shows. The year after, it was 115. Then 126 in 2018 and 137 this year.
And that’s about as high as Frank wants to go – 130 to 150 per year is the right number of shows for The Lerner. Going higher, she said, would come with a risk of oversaturating the market.
Of course, it’s not all about numbers. Frank wants to offer something for everyone over the course of a year.
“Because it’s been through community support that it’s here and functioning and profitable,” she said. “We want to make sure that the community can enjoy The Lerner.”
Some show types do better than others. Comedy, rock, country and Christian music are the biggest hits. And more wants more. Show promoters, who are the ones taking on the risk when there is a show at the theater, want to be sure they can make money before they sign a deal. So if The Lerner has never put on your favorite type of show, it could be difficult for them to ever attract it.
People who live in Elkhart always make up a plurality of the audience, Frank said, so their preferences matter. But The Lerner attracts people from out of town, too.
“Last year alone, we brought in 46 out of the 50 states,” Frank said. “That’s a big deal.”
So what are some of the most exciting shows that have visited The Lerner? Frank can’t give just one answer to that.
In terms of production, she said, it’s country musician Scotty McCreery, who played during Idea Week in April.
“Because the show was just out of this world. The lights were crazy, people were screaming, it was one of the craziest shows I’ve ever worked and been at,” Frank said.
Just for what she likes, the favorite was the boy band 98 Degrees, who visited in December 2017.
“There was a huge snowstorm, and we had women standing outside at 8 a.m. just to see them on the tour bus,” Frank said.
And any Premier Arts show that brings local actors to the stage will be a favorite.
“There is something about Premier Arts that is just ... it encompasses the community,” she said. “There’s a feel of love every time Premier Arts comes on the stage.”
Having those shows and many more is not just about providing entertainment and then letting people go home. The theater is what some would call an anchor for downtown. When The Lerner has a busy night, so do the nearby restaurants. Together, they create a vibrant downtown that politicians and investors are now trying to expand to the east with the River District Revitalization Project.
And one block south of the theater, construction workers are renovating the old Hotel Elkhart, which had been apartments after the hotel closed. With a revitalized downtown, investors from Cressy Commercial Real Estate are taking the risk to reopen a downtown hotel that will almost certainly benefit from and further contribute to The Lerner’s success.
“Go to the theater, go out to dinner before, stay overnight, have a couple of drinks after the show,” Frank said. “The idea is to make sure that downtown Elkhart becomes a destination.”
Photo provided. The Lerner Theatre opened in November 1924.
Shouldn’t be possible
Not that many years have passed since The Lerner was just another building reminding residents of what had been.
The Lerner Theatre opened on Nov. 24, 1924, with Harry Lerner behind it. At least that’s the story that has been told. But according to Boyn, the truth is quite different.
Local real estate developer Charles Fieldhouse was the one who decided Elkhart needed a movie palace, so he put up the money. The Lerners, according to Boyn, were “front men.”
“He had them pledge never to disclose to anybody that he was, in fact, the guy who owned it and built it. He wanted to do it as a gift to the city, all very privately,” Boyn said. “That’s been a secret for most of the 80 years until Walter Lerner said, ‘Charles Fieldhouse has been dead so long I guess it’s OK if I tell somebody.’ So he told me.”
In 1931, Harry Lerner (or so the official history goes) sold his theater to the Warner family, who changed the name to The Warner. Two years later, the theater went bankrupt and was leased by the Indiana-Illinois Theatre Company. In a 1934 competition, Judith Grover’s entry for renaming the theater won, and the venue became The Elco.
Photo provided. During World War II, the theater hosted an event to sell war bonds, displaying a submarine in front of the entrance.
In 1990, the widow of long-time owner William Miller sold The Elco to the city. Miller died in 1987, and the theater had not been operating since, so the sale was an attempt to save the deteriorating building.
“We had plaster coming off the walls,” Boyn said.
This was when Boyn first got involved with the theater.
“The ceiling part was so covered in dust that you couldn’t tell what was behind it and how beautiful it was. Everything just needed to be replaced,” he said.
Premier Arts Inc. was formed, and the not-for-profit began restoring what it could. In 1995, the city and the National Endowment for the Arts stepped in, providing the financial resources to make more improvements.
A decade later, organizers began thinking about doing a major renovation rather than making incremental improvements. A study found that the theater, if restored properly – and with the addition of an event space – could be a major factor in bringing life to downtown.
In 2008 the City Council voted in favor of issuing city bonds and, in a partnership with private donors, raised $18 million for a significant renovation. In June 2011, after two years of construction, the Lerner Theatre reopened with the addition of a new Crystal Ballroom.
“To walk into it today, the way it’s been renewed is just astounding,” Boyn said.
But that doesn’t mean only easy days are ahead.
The Lerner has plenty of competition in the region. Blue Gate in Shipshewana has become a serious competitor, and the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend attracts Broadway shows that have included “Wicked” and “The Phantom of the Opera” in recent years.
The scale of some shows is not possible at The Lerner simply because the stage and surrounding areas are not big enough.
And with 1,700 seats, there is a limit to the size of names that can be attracted to Elkhart without ticket prices going out of control. As an example, Frank said, it would cost $3.6 million to book comedian Kevin Hart. To make that show break even, the average ticket price at The Lerner would be more than $2,100.
Casinos in both South Bend and New Buffalo, Michigan, also life more difficult for Frank. Because they also make money on dining and gambling, casinos can attract artists that would drive ticket prices through The Lerner’s mushroom chandelier.
Even when the casinos have artists who would make sense for Frank to book as well, that is usually not possible because casinos require clauses preventing artists from performing at other local venues within a certain period of time.
Photo provided. The Lerner Theatre was sold after less than a decade. The Warner went bankrupt in 1933.
So what gives?
With all that working against The Lerner, how can it be that Elkhart has such a beautiful theater with so many shows?
“Because the community believed in it,” Frank said.
And they believed in it for decades before it became reality.
“You become a believer as you work on it,” Boyn said. “Even if you realized it at the beginning, you become more and more convinced as you work on a project how important it is.”
It also took some private citizens with deep pockets to raise some of the millions of dollars. In that area, Elkhart benefited from being a city that was once known for having the highest number of millionaires per capita in the United States. Two of them, Art Decio and Rex Martin, became particularly involved with restoring their city’s theater.
“The key to the money being raised to renovate was people like Rex and Art,” Boyn said.
And the two continue their involvement. They both sit on the Lerner Governing Board, and Decio was honored by the city this month when The Lerner’s lobby was named for him. Martin leads the not-for-profit group Friends of the Lerner, which is working to create an endowment for the theater and to purchase shows that promoters are not willing to bring to Elkhart.
The Lerner now benefits from a more active downtown, but it was the $18 million investment in the theater that worked as a stimulus for the growth in the area, Frank said.
Creating success for a theater in a community of this size is also the art of the possible.
“You learn how to work within your parameters,” Frank said.
So “The Lion King” and “Wicked” are not coming to Elkhart, but “Jersey Boys” or “Million Dollar Quartet,” which are also Broadway shows, can find a home at The Lerner.
And when controversial comedian Roseanne Barr announced she would be performing at The Lerner in May 2019, that certainly meant the theater got some attention. Barr’s TV show “Roseanne” was canceled by ABC a year before her Elkhart performance when the comedian tweeted a racist remark. That didn’t mean Barr had lost her appeal, at least not to everyone, and her show in Elkhart outsold her visits in cities like Fort Wayne, Detroit and Dayton, according to Frank.
The announcement of Barr’s show also created unusual numbers of social media engagement, with people arguing for and against Barr performing at the theater, creating free advertisement for The Lerner in the process.
A specific step that Frank has taken during her leadership is to make The Lerner a part of more national tours.
“When you’re a national tour stop, you’re nationally publicized,” Frank said.
In her first year, Elkhart became a national tour stop for Kip Moore, Blackberry Smoke and 98 Degrees.
“That’s a huge deal, and that’s something that we had never done before as a theater,” Frank said. “And I think that’s one of the biggest accomplishments that I can say that this staff has done.”
Theater’s future
2020 is going to be another busy year at The Lerner. Frank cannot yet put a spotlight on everything that will happen, but some of the already announced artists include country musician Dwight Yoakam, comedian Ron White and the rock band Kansas.
Family-friendly programming includes “The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience” and “The Price is Right Live.”
The Lerner has been through a fair number of renovations, but 2020 will be another big year for repairs. The budget, approved by City Council, will grow from $1,232,000 in 2019 to $1,653,070 in 2020. The 34 percent increase in total expenditures will help pay for repairs and replacements that Frank said are needed.
Projects include replacement of some of the 1924 Kimball organ pipes, and replacing elevator doors that seem to need constant repair.
The sound in the theater is in for an improvement, as the 2020 budget has money for additional speakers. The Lerner will also be able to do more movie events, as there is money for a new projector and screen.
Photo provided. The Elco advertises for its showing of the 1982 movie "The Man From Snowy River, starring Kirk Douglas.
“It’s kind of opening up a new world of programming for us with film with live symphony orchestras,” Frank said.
Boyn said the Lerner Governing Board is determined to keep the theater in the same condition it was in after the 2011 renovation.
“So one of our big roles is to just keep it up when carpet needs replacement, make sure the money is there to do it,” he said.
That’s also something that Friends of the Lerner will help with. In the city’s 2020 budget, the council granted the group $500,000 that can be used for time-sensitive repairs. When the soundboard breaks and there is a show coming up, The Lerner doesn’t have time to wait for the next council meeting, Frank explained.
But the dream for Friends of the Lerner is to buy six to eight shows a year, allowing the theater to sell season tickets for those shows and help build audiences, said Boyn, who is also on the Friends of the Lerner board.
And reaching that goal, with the help from local residents who want to create a brighter future for the theater, does not have to be that many years out, he believes.
“There’s been a lot of local citizen enthusiasm and help on this project all the way through,” Boyn said. “And most of them have not been adequately thanked for the work they’ve done.”
Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus
